By old age? Lost husband Queen Elizabeth, Philip of Edinburgh | AFP

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, left at the age of 99 on April 9 of this year, it was at that moment when the history of the most recent relapses in the health of the Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, today reveal the official cause of his departure.

Through a recently revealed statement, the official cause is stipulated for Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, “Prince Consort” from Queen Isabel he lost his life last April.

The document specifies that the father of the Prince Charles of Wales, Princess Anne, Andres of York and Edward, “Duke of Wessex” lost their father due to “old age”.

According to the “death certificate” that a British newspaper had access to and reveals, the use of the term “advanced age” is described as a “cause of death” when the person is over 80 years old, if they were under medical observation during an extended period of time and a gradual worsening of his condition was observed.

The departure of “Philip Mountbatten” would have been certified by the head of the royal family’s doctors, Sir Huw Thomas, the newspaper, The Telegraph reported last Tuesday.

It should be reiterated that the royal, left two months before its 100th anniversary, on June 10, which is why the first reports that transcended months before, prepared something with which to celebrate the member of the British Family, although he said not wanting to preside over any great celebration.

It was at the moment of his departure that the subject of the most recent of his conditions was taken up, which caused a relapse in his state of health, even leading him to stay a few weeks in two of the best hospitals last March.

It was in one of them, “St. Bartholomew’s”, where he underwent the same surgery that he managed to overcome successfully, and in which, according to Buckingham Palace, they treated a “pre-existing heart condition”.

Said antecedents are recorded since 2011, when the “former naval officer” would have been operated on to treat a certain coronary condition

However, the recent document writes that the cause of the departure of the one born as “Philip of Greece and Denmark” was not due to any illness that caused its outcome.

The “grandfather of princes Harry and William”, in addition to many other descendants, left at Windsor Castle, while he was in the middle of a peaceful rest, according to sources from the official residence of the British monarch.

They give a solemn farewell to the husband of Elizabeth II

The body remained for a week before starting the service to say goodbye to his remains and protect them in the Chapel of St. George in the middle of a small ceremony in which he was only accompanied by Elizabeth Alexandra Marie (his spouse), in addition to his children, older wives and grandchildren.

A week before the ceremony, Prince Harry arrived from California where he isolated himself in his old residence at Frogmore Cottage, where he was received by one of his cousins, (one of the daughters of his uncle Andrew of York).

Last Saturday, April 17, the British Family gave the last goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo in the middle of a ceremony organized mainly according to what was his last will.

A large retinue of the cavalry, elements of the marine corps and other officers accompanied the remains of the duke and members of the royalty in the middle of a goodbye to military custom.

The solemn event that concluded in a last religious reading that was marked by the healthy distance to later reserve from the cameras one of the most difficult moments for the family when they saw the oak and lead coffin descend to the royal vault of the chapel.