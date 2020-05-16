The maintenance of the “Ba2” rating of Brazil’s sovereign debt by Moody’s, with a stable outlook, is a vote of confidence in the country’s long-term fiscal stability, said Salim Mattar, Secretary of Privatization, Divestment and Markets.

The risk rating agency’s decision on Friday comes as the Brazilian government’s deficit and debt reach record levels due to the coronavirus crisis and after Fitch and S&P cut the outlook for the country’s rating, from stable to negative.

“In a show of confidence in Brazil, the rating agency Moody’s announced the maintenance of Brazil’s sovereign rating.”, Tweeted Mattar this Saturday.

“The Minister (of the Economy, Paulo) Guedes is committed to the continuity of reforms and the fiscal adjustment to maintain confidence in the country. After the pandemic, the accounts will be reorganized,” said Mattar.

Moody’s argued that low interest rates facilitate debt service, which expects post-crisis fiscal consolidation, and that the country has limited exposure to foreign debt, in addition to strong foreign currency reserves.

Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said last week that the record for the government’s primary budget deficit this year could exceed 9% of gross domestic product, while debt could exceed 90% of GDP.

The economy is expected to fall this year to the weakest pace in at least a century, according to the government and an increasing number of economists. In addition, the country’s political and health crises are intensifying.

Brazil’s “Ba2” credit rating by Moody’s is two levels below the so-called investment grade.

