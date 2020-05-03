The club is already making layoffs and the project, created this year, should not have a sequence

In the phase of economy and adaptations to the cloudy scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, Atlético-MG can take other measures aimed at reducing costs, in addition to cutting 25% of the salaries of athletes, coaching staff and employees: ending the transition team’s activities , created to house players who have passed the age of playing for the base teams, but without having chances in the main team.

Rui Costa was one of the mentors of the Galo transition team when he was still a football director- (Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

The idea of ​​the transition team, created at the beginning of this year by the then football director Rui Costa in partnership with the base board of Galo, is to keep these athletes active, who can yield negotiations for the club and even take advantage of a player who happens to be come to stand out.

One of the signs of a possible end to this “second team” is the dismissal of striker Mateus Criciúma, 21, who had his contract terminated. Mateus had been at alvinegro since 2019 and played only for the under-20 team, being loaned to Vila Nova-GO this year. Another player who left the transition team was midfielder Gabriel Pires, who returned to Paraná Clube, also due to transition team.

Four more players should leave Atlético-MG and its transition team: midfielder Kevin Pereira, 20, and strikers Matheus Porto, Lucas Índio and Lucas Mineiro, all 21 years old.

The transition squad was never used at any time, as the purpose was to make friendlies to keep the players active and to be observed by the main team’s technical committee. With Jorge Sampaoli and Alexandre Mattos, the project is nearing its end.

