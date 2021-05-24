By Diego Boneta’s family, Camila Sodi Would not be accepted! | Instagram

The actress, Camila Sodi, was questioned about the strong rumors that indicate that “she was not accepted” by the family of the protagonist with whom she shares credits in Luis Miguel: La Serie, Diego Boneta What is true in here?

It was at a time when Camila Sodi She returned to Mexico City to celebrate her 35th birthday where she was approached by the media at the airport where details about these rumors were questioned, laughing, she replied:

Oh, how are you! I’m finding out about all this for you “, revealed at first, however, at the insistence of the media on whether these comments were true, the interpreter of” Erika “in fiction Netflix replied, “I hope not.”

It may interest you Flirty and fantastic, Camila Sodi celebrates her 35 years of age

The television actress, Camila Ía González Sodi, who in the plot that portrays the life of Luis Miguel plays “Erika cam“, one of the great loves of the so-called” Sol de México “, responded briefly to questions from the media.

The character he gives life to, supposedly refers to that of the real Erika Ellice Sotres Starr, better known in the entertainment industry as Issabela Camil, stepsister of the actor, Jaime Cámil, who would have an intense relationship with the famous interpreter several years ago.

However, the fiction of their relationship in the story would have exceeded reality since the main duo would have sustained a romance off the screens, which did not transcend much further, they say that one of the causes that interfered was the family of the actor.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Another controversy that is the order of the day is the health of Doña Eva Mange, grandmother of the histrionic, so the media took the opportunity to learn more details about her relationship with her aunt’s veteran and grandmother, Thalía .

Do you have communication with your great-grandmother? The reporters questioned, to which the film actress, Cámila Ía Sodi González, affirmed: “Yes, of course, all that you listen to or spread are gossip.”

Diego Luna’s ex-partner continued, pointing out that these are very sensitive issues that should be treated with great respect.

Yes, health issues are very delicate, it has not only happened to us, there are many families that have unfortunately happened to them.

It may interest you Look Diego Boneta smiles Does Renata Notni accelerate her heart?

What I can tell you is that there are good people every time, we must look for good people who take care of our old people, who protect them, we must protect them ourselves.

On the other hand, while walking the corridors of the airport in the company of the cameras, the author’s eldest daughter, Ernestina Sodi, was also invited to reveal the details of the alleged relationship she has with Iván Sánchez, from whom she avoided addressing the issue and gave way to the theme of his great-grandmother:

I answer them about my great-grandmother, it is a wonder for all of us to have her, and we must take care of her and protect her, just like you and your loved ones and even more so in this chaotic time ”, concluded the actress of” Bad Girls “, the” exorc ! smo by Carmen Farías “etc.

Finally, after being questioned by the scenes of Luis Miguel: The Series and which would have been the most difficult, the Mexican artist shared that they were very happy with the reception that the production has had in the public, however, she ended up exploding against the media after being questioned by the YouTube channel, which she said “invented pure gossip.”

You may be interested You never noticed it, Jennifer Aniston always did it in Friends

However, it was the journalist Elisa Beristain who answered her and also invited her to be more aware of her grandmother, since she assures that Laura Zapata affirms “that she does not visit or show up.”