Lawmakers suggested that the trade deal start operating until June 1. They argue that “the work is not yet finished.”

Members of the Finance Committee of the United States Senate requested to postpone until June 1 the entry into force of the trilateral trade agreement between your country, Canada and Mexico, the T-MEC.

Through a letter to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, lawmakers from both parties agreed on the need to postpone its implementation, “in light of the major public health crisis and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 ”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic it has impacted governments, companies, workers and farmers around the world, leaving little, if any, time and resources to prepare for a smooth transition to T-MEC. ”

The senators considered that both the federal government and the Congress of their country worked together to successfully renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, but warned that “the work is not yet finished.”

“Before the T-MEC goes into effect, The United States must have confidence that all three parties have fulfilled their respective obligations“

They stated that the entry into force “should only happen after all the necessary regulations are in force and our industries have had the opportunity to understand and implement them effectively.”

They argued that, in accordance with the Law of Responsibility and Business Priorities of the Bipartisan Congress of 2015 and the Law of Implementation of the T-MEC, “The United States cannot allow the agreement to enter into force before Canada and Mexico demonstrate full adherence to your commitments to the T-MEC. “

2020-03-30 CEG, RW, Et Al to USTR (USMCA Entry Into Force Date) by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd