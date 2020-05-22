LONDON. President Donald Trump will suffer a “historic defeat” in the November 3 elections in the US, in which the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will take its toll, according to a predictive model developed by Oxford Economics.

This British think-tank starts from a scenario of recession in the United States in which rising unemployment and inflation will prevent the re-election of the Republican president, who would get 35% of the votes, compared to 55% predicted by Oxford Economics before of the Covid-19.

“It would take an economic miracle for the results to favor Trump,” says the report, which assumes the economy will not recover from the impact of the coronavirus by next fall.

He believes that the North American economy will be “in worse conditions than at the worst moment of the Great Depression”, with unemployment above 13%.

Oxford Economics considers that the Democratic Party is heading towards a “clear victory”, although its percentage of votes will depend on the participation in the polls and the evolution of the pandemic.

Observers recall that the predictive model of this institute has been successful in 16 of the last 18 elections in the United States, with only two failures in 1968 and 1976.

Added to this scenario, a survey by the Pew Research Center indicates that 52% of Americans value their country’s management of the pandemic as poor or mediocre.

The study, in which more than 10,000 people participated, indicates that 21% of the respondents rate the management of Covid-19 as poor in the United States and 31% consider it mediocre, compared to those who define it as good (37 %) or excellent (10).

Furthermore, respondents rated their country worse than others in a group of six nations on how it is coping with the health crisis, as 47% say it is doing well or excellently, thus lagging behind Korea. South (66%), Germany (66%) and the United Kingdom (49%).

Researchers at Columbia University in New York also estimated yesterday that more than 35,000 coronavirus deaths could have been prevented in the United States if measures of social distancing had begun a week earlier.

According to their simulations, carried out with various models and published on the scientific page medRxiv, 61% of infections -that is, more than 700,000 cases- and 55% of the more than 65,000 deaths -more than 35,000- registered at May 3 “could have been avoided” if social distancing measures and other tools to control the epidemic had been implemented “just a week before.”

However, Trump is eager to go on tour to promote his reelection, and said yesterday that he could conduct campaign events outdoors.

Trump is currently surpassed by his Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls and in some decisive states, such as Michigan, where the Republican prevailed in 2016.

