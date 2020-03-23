By Covid-19, Ombudsman’s Office of Oaxaca issues ‘Early Warning’ for indigenous and Afro-Mexicans

This alert is at the risk of human rights violations in health of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples of Oaxaca.

Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax .- Due to the contingency of the pandemic due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Human Rights Defender of the People of Oaxaca (DDHPO) issued a “Early Warning”, at the risk of human rights violations in the health of peoples indigenous and afro-mexican From Oaxaca.

The DDHPO warned of the high vulnerability of these historically marginalized sectorsTherefore, immediate action was required from the Health Services of Oaxaca (SSO), the Secretariat of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples (Sepia) and the Coordination for the Attention of Human Rights of the Executive Power (CADH).

He asked that all information and any informative material (brochures, posters, etc.) for the indigenous communities of Oaxaca related to Covid-19 should translate into indigenous languages.

He encouraged the SSOs to prepare with medicines, material and human resources in hospital units and health centers that serve the indigenous and Afro-Mexican population, to provide prompt attention or refer the cases of coronavirus that they receive.

To this instance and to the Secretariat of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples, he called consider the cultural and linguistic diversity of the entity, in order to facilitate effective access to information on preventive measures, protocols and actions that the population must take into account in order to face the pandemic.

Likewise, the Ombudsman requested that intercultural dialogue be guaranteed between indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities and the state, for which their participation in the definition, planning, execution and evaluation of any activity that affect your human right to health in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

To Sepia, it was required that in the organization and execution of massive public or private events and acts in the indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities, they coordinate with them and your opinion is taken into account.

While the Coordination for the Attention of Human Rights of the Executive Power (CADH), requested that it implement the pertinent actions for the integral attention of the “Early Warning”, in conjunction with the corresponding health and administrative authorities.

The Human Rights Defender warned that “The right to health of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples is at risk in “normal times”“So its vulnerability is aggravated in situations like the one currently represented by Covid-19”.

He points out that access to health services can be difficult during a contingency like the current one, since the increase in demand and the weakness in the health infrastructure mean that people belonging to this population sector are at double risk.

Lastly, the autonomous body recognizes that the constant mobility of indigenous and Afro-Mexican people in the face of economic, labor and access to services needs, as well as the constant influx of tourism as the strongest economic activity, are factors that increase risk. of contagion of coronavirus Covid-19.