May 19, 2020 | 8:06 pm

The Institute of the National Fund for Housing for Workers (Infonavit) offers different options so that 1.5 million beneficiaries can pay their loans in the midst of the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the measures are the cancellation of monthly payments through unemployment insurance or a combination of both, as well as deferrals of employer contributions.

This is the number of beneficiaries per entity:

Borrowers who lost their jobs or suffered a reduction in their wages have until June 30 to apply for these benefits.

This, one month after Infonavit began receiving applications for the application of unemployment insurance, which covers up to 3 monthly installments of the credit.

Infonavit detailed in the document that, in a disaggregated manner, 49,477 workers obtained unemployment insurance, with which Infonavit covers the mortgage payment for three months.

Meanwhile, 23,005 workers who suffered a reduction in their salary received a three-month extension and 50,592 accredited workers benefited from the combination of both supports.

Mexico City is the entity with the largest number of indirect beneficiaries:

Finally, they explained that the deferral of the payment of employer fees of 18,281 companies throughout the country, of which 94.6% are Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), has benefited 1 million 427 thousand 923 workers indirectly.

On April 27 they notified that starting in May, SMEs could request extensions of the payment of the contributions of the workers to Infonavit without current credit, as part of the support measures for the pandemic.

Companies with up to 250 employees may defer payment of the second and third two-month periods until September 2020, while companies with more than 251 workers may defer payment of the second two-month period until July of this year.

In both cases, you can request the deferral of your payments by up to 12 installments without a guarantee, the Institute reported.