CNBV issued special accounting criteria regarding commercial loans that they have with clients whose payment source is affected by the contingency of COVID-19

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) issued, on a temporary basis, the Special Accounting Criteria applicable to general warehouses of deposit, with respect to commercial credits that they have with clients whose payment source is affected by the contingency of coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the CNBV, the General Warehouses of Deposit “Are intended for the storage, guard or conservation, handling, control, distribution or marketing of goods or merchandise in its custody or that are in transit, covered by certificates of deposit. Also, they grant financing taking as guarantee the same goods or merchandise ”.

In a statement, the Commission explained that said measures occur as a result of the joint work carried out with the different sectors of the financial system in Mexico, in order for the general deposit warehouses to implement various programs aimed at affected borrowers.

He explained that the support will consist in that “those credits with a single payment of principal at maturity and periodic payments of interest, as well as single payment credits of principal and interest at maturity, which are renewed or restructured shall not be considered as past due portfolio ”.

He added that the new maturity term is not required to be greater than six months from the original maturity date of the operations or up to 18 months in the case of credits directed to the agricultural and rural sectors.

“The foregoing will be applicable as long as the credit is classified as effective as of February 28, 2020, and the process of implementation of the props is carried out within 120 calendar days from that date, “he said.

The CNBV noted that in the application of special accounting criteria, the general warehouses of deposit must adhere to the following conditions:

Do not make contractual modifications that explicitly or implicitly consider the capitalization of interests, or the collection of any type of commission derived from the restructuring or renewal. The credit lines, including the part not arranged, should not be restricted, decreased, denounced or canceled. , previously authorized or agreed. Do not request additional guarantees or their substitution in the case of restructuring. In any case, when documenting the new credit conditions, there must be evidence of the agreement between the parties, which can be accredited by email.

He added that in the event of the COVID-19 contingency, this support “will allow deferring their payments with respect to the commercial credits they have with the general warehouses“

With information from López-Dóriga Digital