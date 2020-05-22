Mexico City.- Although the global pandemic in Mexico affects us all, it has changed our development of life, there is a sector that is also at risk, about 200 thousand specimens that live in zoos across the country, which require food and specialist care.

It is calculated that around three million pesos are spent by each of the zoos only on feeding the specimens, of which about 30,000 or 40,000 specimens are endangered species.

With the health emergency, the life of these establishments was also disrupted, many of which are run by foundations that are dedicated to research or are part of their work.

For some time now, organizations dedicated to caring for animals, or some other support from the government to support themselves, are also requesting fiscal support, since their only source of income is the assistance of visitors or some support from foundations that have also run out of money.

In this way, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned:

Would the federal government be willing to provide support to keep zoo animals alive so that these types of places are not lost due to this pandemic?

López Obrador clarified that even with the pandemic and the partial stoppage of productive activities, in some cases total, the budget has not stopped being handed over to federal agencies, the powers, the states, the municipalities, that is, that the federal government is aware, he said during the morning conference.

In this way, he said, the states are receiving their participations on time, in accordance with the law, there are no delays, there is no delay; and the same dependencies. Everything that is essential, fundamental, has resources for what corresponds to the federal government.

If there are no resources in the private sector, that is another matter, he said. And because they are animals, if the directors of the foundations or organizations in charge of the zoos request it, of course they will be treated, but so far they have not approached the federal government to ask for financial support, he clarified.

Instead, he said, tomorrow the officials responsible for the dispersion of resources will go to the National Palace to support people in the midst of this pandemic. It is going to report on how many credits have been delivered and it is quite a bit of funds being injected.

It will report what has been done since April, that is, how many loans to family businesses in both the formal and informal sectors, to small companies that have workers in the IMSS, to domestic workers, to transporters, to public servants, how many from Infonavit for housing, and from Fovissste; Tomorrow a new Fonacot line of credit will also be unveiled for workers, waiters and taxi drivers, who this morning were outside the National Palace since before the press conference began.

In this regard, he specified that the registration of the patterns of merchants, street vendors, of all workers is being resolved, but said that he would be aware of the requests made by those who deal with the problems of zoos.

