TERESINA – Concerned about the increase in ICU beds occupied by patients with the new coronavirus, the government of Piauí decided to adopt more rigid measures to reduce the circulation of people. In addition to anticipating this Friday, the 15th, a state holiday that would take place in October, the government banned the sale of alcoholic beverages this weekend, ordered the closure of supermarkets this Sunday and banned intercity transportation over the long weekend. .

According to the latest bulletin released by the Piauí Health Department (Sesapi), 46.2% of the 236 ICU beds were occupied with patients from covid-19. 15 days ago, it was only 31.9%. Sesapi attributes the increase to the reduction in the rate of social isolation over time. The index, which hovered around 60% in mid-April, fell to 44.2% on May 6, according to the official website on coronavirus created by the state government.

Governor Wellington Dias (PT) decided to anticipate the Piauí Day Holiday, which officially takes place on October 19, to this Friday, the 15th. Since the long weekend could stimulate the consumption of alcoholic beverages, the government banned the sale in the next three days. In this case, health authorities want to prevent drunk drivers from getting involved in accidents and occupying ICU beds.

The Hospital de Urgência de Teresina (HUT), which serves several cities in Piauí and Maranhão, attended 162 victims of traffic accidents from May 4 to 10, an increase of 56% in relation to the period from 23 to 29 March, the first week in which the restriction decree came into force.

“This was the worst week in terms of care for victims of traffic accidents. This is directly related to the failure to comply with social isolation, considering that that same week, Teresina also registered the lowest rate of people at home, around 39%. We know that many of these episodes occur due to drunkenness, especially on weekends “, evaluates Rodrigo Martins, general director of HUT.

Although it is the main hospital in Piauí that serves patients who are victims of serious traffic accidents, the HUT has also been preparing to receive victims diagnosed with covid-19. Of the 48 beds that are being installed to serve exclusively people in this profile, 18 of them are already ready and receiving patients.

In addition, the HUT has built a field hospital attached to the main building with a capacity for 60 ICU beds to receive patients with coronavirus. Another 26 beds are for traumatic patients, but the government wants to prevent an overload due to traffic accident victims.

Other measures

In addition to the dry law and the ban on passenger transport, the decree restricts the operation of various activities during the holidays. Supermarkets, gas stations, bakeries for example, will only open Friday and Saturday, closing on Sunday. The exception for supplying vehicles is for stations located on the side of the highways.

To ensure compliance with the decree, the government will intensify enforcement, through state health surveillance, in conjunction with federal and municipal health surveillance services, and with the support of the Military Police and Civil Police. The bodies involved in the inspection of sanitary measures should request the collaboration of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the Municipal Guard of Teresina.

State public administration bodies and entities should reinforce the Stay at Home campaign, raising awareness of the importance of maintaining social isolation.

According to Governor Wellington Dias, these are measures recommended by the National Health Council (CNS), in critical cases of disease progress and occupation of ICU beds, to guarantee at least 60% of the population in social isolation. “We anticipate a holiday and take stricter isolation measures, all so that more people stay at home and so we can stop the spread of Covid-19,” explained the governor.

Cases of covid-19 in Piauí

Until the afternoon of Thursday (14), the health department of Piauí registered 1,784 people infected with the covid-19, with 60 deaths. The incidence of the disease in Piauí, which measures the number of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants, is the second lowest in the Northeast. There are 54.50 victims for every 100 thousand people, half of the region’s average of 109.74.

Find out what opens and closes with the State Government decree

From midnight on May 14th until midnight on May 16th, only the following essential activities and establishments can operate:

– pharmacies and drugstores;

– health services;

– supermarkets;

– bakeries and bakeries;

– gas stations;

– tire repair shops;

– delivery services;

– security and surveillance services;

– telecommunication, broadcasting and press services;

– banking services exclusively for payment of emergency aid and social benefits and for self-service.

From midnight on May 16th until midnight on May 17th, only the following essential activities and establishments will be able to function:

– pharmacies, drugstores, health services, press, security and surveillance services, delivery services exclusively for food and self-service banking services;

– tire shops, gas stations and food outlets located on the side of highways.

The feeding points located on the side of the highways should only serve drivers in transit and will only work if duly authorized by the municipality.

What can’t work

Intermunicipal passenger transport services in the road modality are suspended as of midnight on May 14, 2020, classified as Service: Conventional; Alternative; Semi-Urban and Chartered. This suspension will remain in effect until midnight on May 17, 2020.

Failure to comply with this suspension will subject the violator to the vehicle’s retention penalty, without prejudice to the application of a fine or other applicable sanction, according to art. 77, items I and VI, of Law No. 5,860, 2009. The retention will be made immediately, and the vehicle will be retained in a location indicated by the agency or agent responsible for inspection, for the duration of the suspension.

The chartered transport service for patients to perform health services is subject to the suspension determined by the decree.

According to the government’s determination, no activity or establishment can work without disregarding the sanitary measures to combat Covid-19. Public services for emergency care may work.

