The occupancy of ICU beds for coronavirus patients is already over 70% in at least six states. The situation is recorded in Espírito Santo, Pará, Ceará, Amazonas, Pernambuco and Rio – in the last two, the rate goes over 90%, considered saturation by specialists. As the disease advances, governments rush to raise field hospitals and expand the number of vacancies. Doctors and managers say the pandemic has not yet peaked in Brazil, which should increase pressure on hospitals.

In 40 days, Pernambuco opened 348 ICU beds for patients with the disease, and, according to state management, ten new vacancies have been offered per day, on average. Even so, the day before yesterday, the occupancy rate of open beds for covid-19 in the State was already 96%.

Pernambuco Health Secretary André Longo attributed the saturation to the lack of social isolation. “We recognize that the situation of our health services is very difficult, because people are getting sick at the same time. It was an alert that we used to do from the beginning. The lack of greater social isolation, at around 70%, has made Pernambuco people get sick, seek health services at the same time and this has led to overload. “

Longo says there is already a queue per ICU vacancy. According to him, “health professionals are having to make choices about who to take to intensive care first”.

Also overloaded, Rio opened 287 specific ICU beds for suspected or confirmed patients. And almost all (94.8%) are already occupied, according to the Department of Health. Considering not only the specific beds for coronavirus, but the entire state health network in Rio, the occupancy rate of the ICU beds is already at 85%, and has been growing rapidly. Just over two weeks ago, the folder says, the rate was 63% and there is a queue of 369 patients (read more next). Rio plans to open, in early May, a field hospital with 400 beds in Maracanã – 80 in the ICU. Another 1,400 are expected to be opened gradually.

First to see its health system collapse and the scenario of hundreds of burials in collective ditches, the Secretariat of Health of Amazonas reports that it does not have data on ICU beds from the entire state network – symptomatic in a country that faces wide underreporting of cases. In Manaus, 89% of beds for covid-19 are in use. Governor Wilson Lima (PSC) said he would tighten social isolation rules in an attempt to stop the outbreak.

With 87% occupancy, Ceará foresees the gradual creation of 403 new vacancies, according to the purchase of equipment and availability of professionals. In the region of Fortaleza, the scenario is even more serious: 97%.

In São Paulo, the epicenter of the disease in the country, the occupancy rate of beds destined exclusively to patients of covid-19 is 68.7% – in the metropolitan area, the picture is worse, with 89% of completion and patients will be taken to the interior (more information below). In recent weeks, the State has opened 1,881 exclusive ICU beds for covid-19 in SUS. It also set up three field hospitals in Pacaembu, Anhembi and Ibirapuera Complex, which will open today. Together, they add up to 2,268 beds, almost all of which are of low and medium complexity.

Within the states, the increase in demand for beds also creates logistical challenges. “Patients who need an ICU are being referred to reference municipalities and already have a waiting list”, says Wilames Freire, president of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries. “They stay in semi-ICU clinical beds, UPAs (Pronto Units) Assistance) or intermediate hospitals until the vacancy leaves. “

Professor of Health Management at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), Walter Cintra Ferreira classifies the scenario as “worrying”. “An ICU with 90% occupancy means that it is full. Those who have 90% have a queue because, when a patient leaves, the bed has to be disinfected and there is time for it to be occupied. It is necessary to be serious about the government, especially the government. federal government. It is not a situation that can be solved just by increasing beds or waiting for miracle drugs. “

An ICU bed, he says, depends on specialized teams and the purchase of equipment, so the focus should be on preventing the spread of the disease and creating alternatives for the rapid care of those infected. “Diseases are not combated in the hospital, which is the last stronghold. When it arrives at the hospital, the battle is already half lost. We have to mobilize society as a whole to achieve measures to contain transmission and have a single bed center. ICUs, public or private, and a single line “, says Cintra. The State showed last week that the Jair Bolsonaro administration has no control over the number of ICUs occupied in the country.

In normal situations, the occupation of 95 to 100% of the ICUs is part of the routine of hospitals, says Gonzalo Vecina, a professor at the Faculty of Public Health at the University of São Paulo (USP) and a columnist for the State. But that should change in the crisis. “Working with full occupation of the beds is normal, because there is rotation; it is done with programming. In the epidemic, you never know what the next moment will be like. We are in the ascending phase of the curve and we have not reached the peak. If it does not fall, it will be difficult not to collapse the system. “/ * ERIKA MOTODA, FELIPE RESK, FERNANDA BOLDRIN, MARIANA HALLAL, PAULA FELIX and RENATA OKUMURA.

