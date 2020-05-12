The new coronavirus pandemic caused more consequences for the sporting world on Tuesday. FIFA announced the decision to postpone to 2021 several competitions that were on this year’s calendar because of the spread of covid-19 across the planet. The main one is the men’s Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania.

The tournament, with 24 selections, would take place between September 12 and October 4 of this year, but now it is scheduled for the period between September 12 and October 3, 2021. The Brazilian team has already secured its place in February spent in the South American Qualifiers, which were played in Carlos Barbosa, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul.

Brazil, five times champion and biggest winner of the competition, tries to return to the podium after being eliminated by Iran in the round of 16 in the 2016 edition, held in Colombia. Argentina won the title for the first time in its history at the time.

Since February, futsal competitions have been suspended or canceled due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Two were qualifying tournaments for the World Cup. The Asian Playoffs have been postponed to August and those of Concacaf (North America, Central and Caribbean), which would be in March, do not yet have a new date to be held.

These two confederations will define the 11 remaining selections to complete the list of participants. The countries already classified, in addition to Brazil, are Spain, Angola, Argentina, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Solomon Islands, Portugal, Venezuela, Russia, Morocco and Paraguay.

FEMININE

FIFA has also postponed editions of the U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups. The first competition was rescheduled to start on January 20 in Costa Rica and Panama, and the second will start on February 17 in India.

The FIFA Congress, in its 70th edition, scheduled for September 18, 2020, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has also undergone changes and will now be held virtually.

