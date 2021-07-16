By cheater? Galilea Montijo is punished by Legarreta | Instagram

Was there tension in the Today program? Two of the most popular conductors, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta they had a confrontation where one of them ended up being scolded and with a series of punishments.

Galilea Montijo tried for a moment to help one of his companions, however, Andrea Legarreta he noticed and immediately took action on the matter severely punishing his colleague from the broadcast.

What are you saying Gali? It wasn’t heard until here. Can you repeat it for me? I am hearing you. I have to do it, come here, Galilea, come here, Andrea snapped to her partner on the morning show of Las Estrellas.

A series of scolding and a few slaps were part of the punishments that Galilea Montijo received from his collaborator and closest friend on the set of the popular programming produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

Sister of the former director of the program, the founder Magda Rodríguez, who surely would have been uncomfortable like the netizens, who immediately reacted against Andrea Legarreta for her attitude to the reprimand towards Martha Galilea Montijo Torres.

It should be specified that the moment occurred during one of the sections of the morning where the drivers played a dynamic called “Swear word”, and where the collaborator of various variety and reality shows tried at all times to support her colleagues.

The contestants had to write as many words as possible using letters from another word designated by the production team, it was Legarreta herself who with a short white outfit took over the microphone to mention the rules of the game.

There were two rounds in which “Gali”, Carlos Cuevas, Paul Stanley, Yurem and Legarreta participated, who ended up catching Montijo cheating.

The former host of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv” and many other programs, whispered some responses to her teammate.

So in the end, the Erick Rubín’s wifeShe was very firm with her partner and asked her to turn over on her back to slap her as a punishment with the help of a card.

However, despite the reprimand of his partner, 48-year-old Montijo, he continued trying to help his teammate in a new round in which it was the turn of Arath de la Torre and Andrea Escalona.

This ended up making the protagonist of the film “Mum went on a trip” explode into anger, who ended up expelling the “Latingal boutique” businesswoman from the section.

You are expelled and that will be reflected in your check. Of course I heard you say “Rama”, Galilea, the presenter pointed out.

Apparently, for Mia and Nina Rubín’s mother, this went beyond being just a game and was very demanding in terms of the rules of the game, she did not hesitate to scold the actress from novels such as “El Premio Mayor” and many others more.

Something that was not at all amused by some of the viewers who criticized that the recently celebrated 50-year-old, Legarreta, was so strict in said broadcast.

Some comments even pointed out that her attitude made her look like she was the “boss” of the variety show of the San Ángel production company.