Trump asks his cabinet to develop a plan to help the oil sector

The fuel that moves the world is a victim of the fall in consumption due to measures to reduce mobility to combat coronavirus on the planet, but production remains high in a market that was oversupplied before the crisis.

President Donald trump asked his cabinet on Tuesday to draw up an emergency plan to help the oil industry and the gas of United States harshly hit by the dizzying drop of the crude prices.

“We will never drop our large US oil and gas sector,” The president promised in a tweet, in which he also announced that the Energy and Treasury departments have the mission “to make funds available so that these very important companies and the jobs (they provide) are guaranteed in the future.”

On Monday, the barrel of WTI listed in New York closed negative for the first time in its history, at almost -38 dollars, which means that Those who have futures contracts that expire this Tuesday at closing are willing to pay for others to keep the physical crude., in a market with almost saturated storage capacity.

The other contracts for WTI and Brent oil, listed in London, have lost more than two thirds of their value since the beginning of the year.

In this context of collapse in prices, bankruptcy hovers around hundreds of US companies in the sector, both in oil extraction and oil services.

