By assault on the Capitol! Charges filed against Three Percenters paramilitaries

The US Department of Justice reported new charges against six people for their role in the assault on the Capitol, on January 6 in Washington.

Four of them acknowledged being part of the paramilitary group Three Percenters (Los del tres per cent).

This statement makes them the first of this militia to be formally charged.

According to the indictment, they coordinated the trip to Washington to prevent the recount of electoral votes that confirmed Biden’s victory.

Some also had tactical equipment and several of them entered the Capitol armed.

These are the first accusations against Three Percenters militiamen, after charges were brought against more than thirty members of other groups.

Some of those far-right paramilitary groups are the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys.

Capitol robbery charges

The defendants were identified as Alan Hostetter, Russel Taylor, Erik Warner, Felipe Antonio Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele.

They were charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official procedure and illegal search of a public building, details the CBS network.

The indictment points to Hostetter as the main person in charge of the group and ideologue of the American Phoenix Project.

The group was founded in the spring of 2020 to protest against the restrictions imposed at the time by the coronavirus.

From his profile on social networks, he released videos spreading conspiracy theories and encouraging others to attend the demonstrations called by Donald Trump on January 6.

California-DC Patriot Brigade

On December 29, the indictment adds, Hostetter created a Telegram group by the name of ‘The California-DC Patriot Brigade’

This group, in addition to the other five defendants, were joined by another thirty people to coordinate the preparations for the transfer to the US capital.

Among the many messages that were written in that group encouraging subversion, Russel Taylor wrote that even though most of them did not know each other, “they are all ready and willing to fight.”

He pointed out that the objective was “to organize a group of combatants who support each other.”

The group also asked if anyone had previous experience in the Army or if weapons were available.

Stringent gun possession laws in Washington encouraged many to propose carrying “axes,” “sprays,” baseball bats, “or” knives, “instead of firearms.

After participating in the rally that Donald Trump gave at the gates of the White House, and even intervening as improvised speakers before small groups of rebels, Taylor and Hostetter went to the gardens of the Capitol.

Once in place, they were an active part of the attack on the Capitol and against some of the policemen who tried to contain the mob.