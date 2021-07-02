By Andrea Escalona, ​​Galilea Montijo and Legarreta explode | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo along with Andrea Legarreta spoke out strongly in one of Hoy’s past broadcasts when they came out in defense of Andrea Escalona placeholder image who for years has regretted that her effort is not valued by being singled out for being the daughter and niece of Hoy’s producers.

On one of the recent morning broadcasts, Galilea Montijo He took the opportunity to clarify the effort and commitment that Escalona prints every day in his work, leaving aside the relationship he has with the producer, part of what users on social networks attribute his permanence in the program.

Having to face criticism for a long time, criticism with you has been very harsh, in this part ‘because she is the daughter of the producer, because she is the niece of the producer … Galilea began while talking with other collaborators .

SO THEY DEFENDED GALILEA AND LEGARRETA HIS COMPANION, FOLLOW THIS LINK

It may interest you From “girl boss”, Galilea Montijo in a blazer and black pants

However, the “driver of Hoy”, Montijo, reiterated that no one made the daily effort of getting up at 5 in the morning and being one of the first to get to work for Escalona.

Neither your mother nor the producer will wake you up at 5 am, because let me tell you that it is one of the first to arrive, Marysol and Andrea Escalona, ​​who want to demonstrate for themselves the fact of demonstrating for themselves what they are doing.

The “tapatia” ended by reiterating to the daughter of the founder Magda Rodríguez, Andrea Escalona, ​​congratulations for having accepted the challenge in “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”.

It is worth mentioning that Andrea Escalona was one of the only colleagues who was part of the contestants of “The stars dance in Today”, who formed a couple with Pablo Montero.

On the other hand, Andrea Legarreta, a friend and colleague of “Gali”, for several years, took the floor at one point and also spoke out against the strong criticism for which she called for a halt. “It’s very painful just to see that part, no,” he began referring to.

There is a part of society that constantly decide to qualify, that’s why, that’s why it’s the daughter, if you’re doing well at work it’s because you’re sleeping with someone, always disqualifying even, mostly among women.

It may interest you. Does Galilea Montijo ask Andrea Legarreta for expensive gifts?

Erick Rubín’s wife, was totally against, reproves that most of the negative comments are from other women.

I think we would have to stop doing it, because we see it, that effort is not made by the producer for her, getting up early, being insistent, tenacious as you are, how you love what you do and how you fight for what you do

The colleague of the presenter of “Hoy”, “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, Martha Galilea, 48, etc., along with Shanik Berman, and Marisol González, supported Legarreta’s opinions, who stressed that both Andrea Escalona and anyone else being the daughter or niece of anyone “has the right to fight for their dreams”

If there are successful women, it is not because they slept, it is not because someone gave them to them, and surely you too, surely there are successful women in your family, then, we must stop doing that between us, Legarreta pointed out.

It may interest you. Ginny Hoffman could lie about her daughter’s statements!