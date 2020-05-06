Before the coronavirus pandemic, getting talent in the technology field was one of the main concerns of any startup. And in the near future, it will continue to be: McKinsey consultancy study, revealed this Wednesday afternoon, 6, Brazil will have a bottleneck of 1 million technology professionals by 2030.

Revealed during the conference Brazil at Silicon Valley, carried out over the internet due to the period of social isolation, the number considers the growing demand for engineers and developers in the country and the capacity of Brazilian colleges to train professionals. The concern becomes even greater when considering that 35% of courses in the technology area do not comply with the basic requirements requested by the market. “It is a general problem, but even more serious in Brazil,” says Marina Mansur, a partner at McKinsey consultancy responsible for the study.

According to her, startups have been looking for creative solutions to overcome this problem today, such as creating technology hubs outside the country, establishing ties with gyms and even buying other companies in search of development teams – something that companies like Gympass, Nubank and iFood have done in the past few months.

Another complex number around this situation is the fact that Brazil trains many more lawyers and administrators than technology professionals – the ratio is 11 to 1. In countries like the USA and China, this ratio is around 3 to 5 administrators and lawyers for each engineer.

Held between November 2019 and February 2020, the Brazil Digital Report survey considered the universe of Brazilian startups in a scenario prior to the coronavirus. Due to the drastic changes caused by the pandemic, full disclosure of the report was suspended, although some data was presented at the conference, organized by students from universities in Silicon Valley to discuss Brazilian problems.

Debate also brought together unicorn founders

After the presentation of the study, a debate brought together five founders of Brazilian startups considered unicorns: David Vélez, from Nubank; César Carvalho, from Gympass; André Street, from Stone; Fabricio Bloisi, from iFood and Movile; and Victor Lazarte, of Wildlife Studios. Over the course of an hour, they discussed how their companies are coping with the coronavirus crisis – with an emphasis on Gympass’ virtual initiative and the care iFood has taken with deliveries.

During the debate, Bloisi said iFood is making “more than 30 million deliveries per month” – although not accurate, the number indicates growth for the startup since the last statistic released, of 26 million orders placed in November last year. Meanwhile, David Vélez of Nubank said that the startup reached 24 million customers – an update to the 23 million released by the company earlier this year. Wildlife, which creates mobile games, said it has seen downloads of its games grow 50% since the pandemic began.

