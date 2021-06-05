“By 2027 it is estimated that 10% of world GDP will be stored in blockchain technology”

-What is the blockchain really?

-It is a digital record of information with certain security features. It can be applied to any company or sector where information records are used, for example, paper or digital books. The way to visualize it is as a chain in blocks. It can be private, between banks, for example, or it can be public, like bitcoin. The key is that each block represents a user within the universe and each block is linked to another. Each block has an exact replica of all the relevant information about a transaction, for example.

If someone wants to enter to corrupt the information, it is very difficult for them to do so because they would have to do it with all the blocks within the chain. If we talk about bitcoin, a universe of more than a trillion dollars where a new block is created every ten minutes, it is very difficult to corrupt the entire chain, so it has a lot of implicit security.

The information is permanent and chronological. Also, blockchain offers a decentralized idea. In a traditional system, if a data center falls, all the information falls but a chain in blocks, if one falls, nothing happens because you have the rest of the blocks with exactly the same replicated characteristics.

-What is it for?

-In general terms, any company that uses an information registry can adapt to blockchain technology. But we divide it into three main pillars. First of all, financial companies, which could include cryptocurrencies but also banks for example in the US, who want to let some of their customers make secure transactions in dollars. The Australian Stock Exchange is using blockchain to increase efficiency, save costs and seek new clients.

Second, there would be the corporate part. For example, Starbucks is starting to use blockchain for traceability, since new generations are interested in knowing what origin the things they drink and eat have come from. Through this, the customer can scan the coffee and see where the coffee bean comes from and how it has reached the cup they are drinking at that moment.

In the part of digital tokens, digital representations of assets, if in the future you want to buy a flat, you could create a digital token with all the relevant information. In the future, if you want to sell that floor, the buyer, due to the implicit security of the blockchain, all he would have to do is buy the token.

The blockchain simplifies transactions between people, you save intermediation costs.

-If we talk about blockchain, are we talking about cryptocurrencies?

-When we talk about the active management of the BNY Mellon Blockchain Innovation fund, many clients come to our fund through everything they read about cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies do use blockchain technology and your information has never been hacked. Cryptocurrencies is the first example the public has seen of the use of blockchain but it is only part of our fund, less than 10%. More than 90% of the fund is in blockchain but not in cryptocurrencies.

– Right now the possibility of rising inflation is being considered. Do you really think it will happen? Are cryptocurrencies a solution to protect yourself?

-Inflation is one of the central debates right now, especially after the reopening of economies. The problem is that there is no consensus, even among great economists, on the short, medium and long-term outlook for inflation.

There are some who think that we have an inflation problem, which can affect the market especially for fixed income due to the rise in refinancing costs that this rise in inflation has. This is because the stimulus of the saver and the liquidity of the central bank, will create a problem.

On the other hand, there are other economists who say that the problem is less because much of this stimulus is only replacing the salaries of all Ertes workers and that it is not public spending, replacing private spending.

There are some who think that the sectors most affected by the pandemic are very flexible. If we go out to bars to drink more, the bars will hire more bartenders. Our vision is that in the short term, I am talking about 2022, we will see a rebound in inflation but we cannot forget that in the long term we have been talking about deflationary trends and demographic problems for 25 years, along with technological change.

There is a very lively debate on inflation. We see some rebound but we believe it will be transitory.

On cryptocurrencies, when they were created they were conceived as ‘digital gold’. The companies that seek and create cryptocurrencies are miners, so that equivalence with gold is seen. The problem is that the moment of its evolution is still recent and, therefore, it has a lot of implicit volatility. As a hedge against inflation, we see it as a bit reckless. We see value but there is a lot of volatility.

-BNY Mellon Blockchain Innovation Fund is the only actively managed UCITS fund focused on blockchain on the market. Why a blockchain topic?

-The fund manager has been producing thematic funds for more than 15 years. They do it through active management. When groups of global strategists and business analysts come together with the idea of ​​a topic, you look for ways to define a universe of ideas. With the blockchain, you have a revolutionary technology.

In addition, it can be applied to many sectors and companies. Currently, our manager estimates that there is about three trillion dollars around blockchain technology. By 2027 it is estimated that 10% of the world’s GDP will be stored in blockchain technology. According to our manager, by 2030, we see a potential market of up to 40 trillion dollars. The combination of active management, which helps define the theme and the investment universe, with a revolutionary technology applicable to many companies, makes us think that it is perfect for active management and that it is an idea with a potential for many years.