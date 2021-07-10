Bvlgari already has a prince

MEXICO CITY.

His role as Prince Charles on the series The Crown is just one is just a sample of his talent. The same that we will continue to enjoy with series such as The Durrells or the film that premiered at Cannes, ‘Mothering Sunday’. His presence gave glamor to the Golden Globes, in times of pajama parties, he was dressed by Loewe with a tailored tuxedo jacket, silk tie, and the air of a prince, like an English dandy and with an Octo Finissimo watch on his wrist. . He took the grand prize of the night for best actor.

A few hours later, the Italian watch and jewelery firm Bvlgari made official the appointment of the star as an ambassador for its watches: “Josh represents the best and brightest of young British actors and Bvlgari has followed his career with great faith for many years. . Josh’s insightful eye for craftsmanship, detail and design is unrivaled and today we are pleased to bring these values ​​together and introduce him to the family as an ambassador for our watches. ” the firm commented in a statement.

With a solid training as an actor, Josh O’Connor (Southampton 1990) studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theater School, where he graduated. He belongs to a creative family, the grandson of a sculptor, a writer aunt, an artist brother, a ceramicist grandmother, he is very proud of his family, “I have the best family in the world”, he declared. He loves art, finely crafted objects and is passionate about timepieces and confesses, “I am delighted to join the BVLGARI family as an ambassador for their watches. I have always had an interest in the manufacture of watch parts and I look forward to learning more about the craftsmanship and design of these unique objects ”.

In the BVLGARI campaign she is sincere and recognizes that “the most important thing for me about crafts is that it is done with my hands and using natural materials, it is a way of representing art, I believe that crafts are an inherently artistic technique, and with ancient techniques that have not really changed that much. In watchmaking there is a history and a technique of centuries that I love, it is incredible ”, he points out.

From a young age he showed his interest in the theater and soon there were television projects such as Peaky Blinders, the success of The Durrells, but he is passionate about the cinema, Bridgend was an intense experience, and Emma an adaptation of the work of Jane Austen with a resounding success . He has already worked on period works such as the mini-series inspired by Les Misérables, or Father Brown. She recognizes that it is an opportunity to work in period series, where she is not only attracted to the works and the environment, but also to the costumes, such as the costumes she wears in Emma.

Fashion is important to him, he admires Loewe’s designer Jonathan Anderson, “he is changing the way he dresses”, he points out, precisely a brand that has dressed him in great moments and productions such as the Golden Globes, also appears in his campaigns. There is a lot of complicity with the designer. He is proud of his work as Prince Charles, because it is not a cartoon, he studied the character and endowed him with the stamp of his performance, always with rigor. He is a method actor. The Crown already put him in the universe of the great stars, catapulted his career “now they stop me in the street and ask me about the British royal family,” he says amused.

On his instagram, @joshgraphee, we discover his passions for art, photography or gardening, and we see him fulfilling one of his dreams, playing Romeo and Juliet at the National Theater in London. He loves the image, with artistic sensitivity, he can be on either side of the camera. He has already been photographed by some of the great masters such as David Simms or Gray Sorrenti for the Loewe campaign. Mothering Sunday is his new project, also a period play set in 1914. The pandemic stopped some projects, but the actor also highlights that the confinement leaves some lessons, “I hope we have learned that taking a break can be healthy, I’m trying to be positive, “he pointed out in Harper’s Bazaar.

He is a meticulous and precise artist, like the Octo Finissimo watch that he wears on his wrist, for his role in The Crown he has taken diction classes to conform to that of Prince Charles, he has looked for tricks in the postures to get closer to the monarch’s physique, he even learned to play polo. Although his favorite sport is swimming, where he accepts great challenges. “You can say that I have been living with Carlos for years,” she says humorously.

The Riot Club was his first feature film in 2014. However, the 2017 film Tierra de Dios, by Francis Lee, was a watershed in his career, he won the award for best independent film actor, BIAFA. For the role of peasant, he worked hard on a farm for three weeks before filming and even already shooting, to fully experience the character.

“It was tough, but also one of the best moments of my life,” he declared. It was followed by another hit series that is still getting the talk, The Durrells. Motherig Sunday, is her next film, a British drama, directed by Eva Husson, based on the novel of the same name by Graham Swift. It stars Odessa Young, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. There is a lot of expectation at the Cannes Film Festival for this premiere. “I like characters with interesting stories, with a narrative sense,” he says, and critics are already raising him to the top of stardom because like the greats, he is not an actor who acts: he is.

TWO FACES OF OCTO FINISSIMO

Its extreme thinness of just 6.90 mm is its main attraction, which can be enjoyed in a titanium bracelet and case version with hours, minutes and off-center seconds or, if you prefer, in the Chrono GMT version, also in a titanium case, but with textured rubber bracelet strap. Both pieces are the consequence of BVLGARI’s technical evolution that conquers more than one.

