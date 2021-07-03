BuzzFeed and the failure of millennial journalism

In May 2020 BuzzFeed was withdrawing. After his singular blitzkrieg in the media world, this empire loosed ballast and abandoned its operations in Australia and the United Kingdom. Only the United States remained as a refuge for a publication that had a rise as meteoric as its fall.

BuzzFeed quickly became the benchmark of journalism for millennials. It was the medium of the listicle cult – articles with lists of things -, of the viral cult (often with controversial and sensitive topics), and, above all, of the Facebook cult. One of those two cults condemned him. Imagine which one.

If you can not beat them, join them

In 2005 someone came up with the idea to write for google. The procedure was simple: terms that were trending were searched for in the company’s search engine and an editorial line was created around them. The present was not dictated by what was happening in the world, but by what was happening in searches.

Cover of the first issue of The Huffington Post, June 2012.

The practice is still a constant today, but one of the outlets that made good use of it, at least initially, was The Huffington Post, which was generating more and more traffic and also doing it with a legion of editors who never charged for their work: it was worth them to have the reward that a medium like The Huffington Post published their texts.

That generated a bitter controversy that reached the courts. In the trial, the accusations against the media were dismissed: bloggers had volunteered their work to The Huffington Post. For a few years this way of working was maintained, but finally they stopped publishing content from collaborators who did not charge in January 2018.

The medium grew and expanded. He landed in Spain in 2012 with a cover that achieved (like many others) just what The Huffington Post always tried to – get talked about – and followed the same path as BuzzFeed: the actuality was not (far from it) the one marked by the traditional generalist press.

After several acquisitions (first AOL, then Verizon), HuffPost – which would take that name in 2017 – was acquired by BuzzFeed to join forces in publishing and advertising. The alliance seemed perfect considering the approach and philosophy of both publications, and in fact “closed the circle” since Jonah Peretti, co-founder of BuzFeed, had also been the original founder of The Huffington Post.

Irreverent journalism and native advertising

Both media were spearheads of that new badass and irreverent journalism that he took advantage of the tools that the internet offered him as much as he could.

The ‘listicles’ or articles with lists of all kinds were BuzzFeed’s watchword.

They took advantage of Google and Facebook, but they combined those easy formats —Lists (listicles), polls (polls), memes, question and answer contests (quizzes) – with irreverent investigative journalism that began in 2012 and was rewarded: his story ‘From Russia with blood’ was a finalist 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner.

One of the distinguishing features of BuzzFeed was its massive use of native advertising, which allowed to introduce content sponsored by brands as if they were original and own content. The model made sense because it could be personalized in a way that the Google and Facebook advertising platforms couldn’t, and that managed to give the publications that took advantage of it a differential format.

Some did not see that kind of journalism favorably. Some they called BuzzFeed “an ad agency with a bit of journalistic sauce”. On BuzzFeed, their critics explained, traffic and virality were the target.

The problem is that this also means investing in those who create that content for brands, and that it makes this type of native advertising noticeably more expensive than the ads you buy from Google or Facebook. That has ended up leading to a native advertising that is combined with affiliate links, but Even with that business model, BuzzFeed has not ended up paying the bills and Google and Facebook had a lot to do with it.

BuzzFeed, Vice, PlayGround and HuffPo: the downfall of algorithm journalism

For a long time BuzzFeed benefited from Google and Facebook algorithms. Especially the latter, which generated 3.5 times more traffic than the one that came from the Mountain View search engine. There was a time when some if Mark Zuckerberg would end up saving the publishing industry.

Facebook was the best friend of new media until it ceased to be.

For a while it seemed, but in early 2018 Facebook changed focus. Mark Zuckerberg published a message on his account and in it he explained how his idea was to shift the focus to more personal content and not so much from the media.

That hurt a lot of posts, and BuzzFeed was one of them. It was, as indicated in La Vanguardia, the downfall of algorithm journalism. The domino effect was terrible, and BuzzFeed was among the most affected. Delegation after delegation was closing. Those of Spain, the United Kingdom (which tried to weather the storm for some time) and that of the aforementioned Australia fell, but they were not alone.

In fact internationally Vice Media shed 250 employees, HuffPo cut 20% of its workforce and BuzzFeed (US) 15%. In Spain there were other publications such as Playground that, with the same approach, also suffered a serious blow and had to cut their staff significantly.

PlayGround’s story was very similar to BuzzFeed’s.: Millennial journalism triumphed for a medium that benefited from the success of its YouTube channel. At the beginning of 2018, PlayGround America was growing chest with its 490 million views, but months later the layoffs of half of its staff took place.

Something similar happened with Vice: the magazine arrived in Spain in 2007 and was published both on paper and on the web, and the format, like that of the rest of our protagonists, it had that distinct millennial tone. Casual, hooligan, a little snapchatero.

Traffic benefited from the boom that social networks like Facebook created for these media. Although there were serious reports, these contrasted with others much more debatable (as translated from the American edition, “A short guide to learning to suck the penis”).

The change in Facebook’s algorithms caused a drop in traffic, revenue and, as in other media, the closure of Vice Spain. Although the website is still running, its current section takes place in Mexico.

The new journalism that could not with the usual journalism

In 2014 in The New York Times they were worried. Shares were still not doing well on the stock market, and the company had sold some of its assets in order to pay its employees. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed News was doing like a shot.

It was at that moment that Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of that outlet that threatened the supremacy of the legendary NYT, had an idea: rob the ‘Times’ from AG Sulzberger, rising star in the newspaper. Sulzberger declined the offer and ended up becoming the absolute boss of The New York Times.

With him, this medium has completed its almost complete transformation to a digital model and a subscription model and has once again become an absolute media giant. The envy of (probably) everyone who works on this, in fact.

Guess who do you work for now Ben Smith.

Precisely this journalist published in March 2020 a column in which he told that story of failed signings and tortilla turns. In that text he also recounted how “The Times dominates the news business in such a way that it has absorbed many of the people who tried to threaten its position: former Gawker editors Recode and Quartz all work at The Times, as do the reporters who made Politico a must-read in Washington. “

That’s how it is. Not only was “classic” journalism threatened by algorithmic journalism or journalism for millennials, but also through those newly minted media with strong voices, reputed journalists and approaches much closer to the line posed by traditional media.

Quartz was undoubtedly one of them, but there were others like those mentioned or like Vox Media that certainly work but despite their efforts they have not managed to threaten (not even remotely) the position of The New York Times. Axios founder – another newly minted medium with very good wickers – Jim VandeHei made it clear: “The New York Times is basically going to be a monopoly“.

In Quartz they also suffered the effects of that crisis of the new generation media. That project that came to light in September 2012 came from the hand of former directors of Bloomberg, The Economist, the WSJ or the NYT. Its total focus on mobiles and tablets was undoubtedly a hallmark, as was the launch of special editions for India and Africa or Atlas, its diagramming platform.

The company ended up in the hands of the Japanese company Uzabase in 2018, but things did not go well: Revenues fell from $ 11.6 million in the first half of 2019 to 5 million in the first half of 2020, and Uzabase ended up selling Quartz to its own employees.

In fact, to try to reroute their steps, in Quartz they laid off 80 people and closing offices in London, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Washington DC and moving to a subscription model. The crisis of the media (and of the advertisers, especially during the pandemic) was taking effect, and once again the one who came out seemingly reinforced was The New York Times.

At Nieman Lab, probably in the reference medium that talks about other media, the analysis was clear. 8 or 9 years ago it seemed as if the crisis in journalism was going to be saved (at least in part) by digital companies such as Vox Media, Vice or BuzzFeed. The truth is that these companies have had to adjust to a situation that was not as favorable as might be thought, and The New York Times has been able to absorb the successes (and in some cases, the human talents) that tried to turn the market around. situation in those media.

Some believe that that overwhelming success of The New York Times could end up being bad for journalism in generalBut the truth is that the media that tried to revolutionize this segment have ended up adapting to a situation in which, after promising beginnings, the market has forced strong corrections of budgets and templates for the majority. For all those who had the illusion of doing and propagating a new journalism, whether or not it was aimed at millennials, the success has so far been limited.