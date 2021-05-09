Buzanada get the victory at home against Unión Viera (3-1)

05/09/2021 at 4:27 PM CEST

The Union Viera failed to prevail over Buzanada, who won 3-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal Field of Buzanada. The Buzanada arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against Lanzarote. On the visitors’ side, the Union Viera he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against Tenerife B. After the score, the aronero team is first, while the Union Viera It is fifth after the end of the game.

The first part of the duel began in a positive way for the visiting team, who released the light with a goal of Kevin Mendoza in minute 33. The local team tied thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Pirri at 39 minutes, ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Buzanada, who turned the scoreboard thanks to the success of Lionel linares at 56 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the aronero team, which distanced itself through a goal of Borjita in minute 79, ending the confrontation with a score of 3-1 on the light.

At the moment, the Buzanada is left with 38 points and the Union Viera with 26 points.

On the next day the Buzanada will play against him Great Tarajal at home and the Union Viera will play his match against him Saint Ursula in his fiefdom.

Data sheetBuzanada:Gabri, Edgar, Lionel Linares, Lías, Pirri, Joel, Jou, Damián, Maxi, Christian and MendyUnion Viera:Johny, Adrián Arocha, Suarez, Ramón, Elvis, Xiraxi, Joel Zamora, Kevin Mendoza, Dani Zizu, Cristian Barrios and IshiStadium:Municipal Field of BuzanadaGoals:Kevin Mendoza (0-1, min. 33), Pirri (1-1, min. 39), Lionel Linares (2-1, min. 56) and Borjita (3-1, min. 79)