Buzanada get the victory against Unión Viera in the second half (0-1)

05/29/2021 at 5:22 PM CEST

The Buzanada added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Union Viera this saturday in the Pepe Gonçalvez. The Union Viera arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the previous match against Tenerife B and so far he was on a four-game losing streak. On the visitors’ side, the Buzanada won at home 3-1 their last match in the competition against Lanzarote. With this good result, the aronero set is first, while the Union Viera he is sixth at the end of the game.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Batanero at 79 minutes. Finally, the match ended with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

At the moment, the Union Viera he gets 26 points and the Buzanada with 45 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Union Viera will play against him Saint Ursula at home, while the Buzanada will face in his fief against the Great Tarajal.