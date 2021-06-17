Buzanada beat Tenerife B in the quarterfinals of the Third Division promotion playoffs (3-2)

06/17/2021 at 1:20 AM CEST

Buzanada will continue in the Third Division promotion playoffs after winning the quarterfinals this Wednesday at the Municipal Field of Buzanada to the Tenerife B by a score of 3-2. Thanks to the success achieved in this phase, the Buzanada it ensured its permanence in the playoffs of promotion of Third Division at least during the following round.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Santa Cruz team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Adrian Llanos in minute 15. But later the Buzanada achieved the tie establishing the 1-1 with a goal of Maxi in minute 20. The aronero team scored again, turning the score around, making it 2-1 through a goal from Borjita shortly before the end, specifically in 42, thus closing the first period with a 2-1 in the light.

In the second half came the goal for him Tenerife B, who put the tables with a goal from eleven meters Jaiteh in the 66th minute. However, the home side in the 81st minute put their team ahead with a goal from the penalty spot of Pirri, thus ending the match with a final score of 3-2.

With this victory, the players of the Buzanada They will play their next game in the Third Division promotion playoffs in the semifinals, while the Tenerife B was eliminated from the competition.

Data sheetBuzanada:Gabri, Efrén, Ramsés, Edgar, Lionel Linares, Pirri, Lías, Maxi, Borjita, Mendy and ChristianTenerife B:Mendez, Adrián Llanos, Ale Benítez, Eduardo, Jaiteh, Alonso, Ethyan, Thierno, Ivan, Diego and DavidStadium:Municipal Field of BuzanadaGoals:Adrián Llanos (0-1, min. 15), Maxi (1-1, min. 20), Borjita (2-1, min. 42), Jaiteh (2-2, min. 66) and Pirri (3-2 , min. 81)