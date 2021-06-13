Buyo selection, on the goalkeepers of the selection: “They are not top”

Paco Buyo, former goalkeeper for the Spanish team, Real Madrid and Sevilla, told . that goalkeepers David de Gea (Manchester United), Unai Simón (Athletic Club de Bilbao), Robert Sánchez (Brighton) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea ), summoned for the Eurocopa 2020, they seem to him “good goalkeepers” but that “they are not top”.

After the end of the presentation ceremony of the Benjamin Íscar Cup category tournament, in which former coach Vicente Del Bosque was also present, Buyo analyzed the goalkeepers called: “De Gea has had an irregular career in recent years, but he is the one with the most experience. Simón is a young goalkeeper who has been playing for two years as a starter and Robert Sánchez has started playing recently, but has had a great campaign in the Premier League “.

“There will be debate in the goal, I do not opt ​​for any. It seems that Luis Enrique is going to give Simón confidence,” he said.

On Kepa (Chelsea), who joined after the positive in COVID-19 of the captain of the Spanish team Sergio Busquets, Buyo commented that “he was an extraordinary goalkeeper who aimed for great conditions but that he has had a significant setback at Chelsea.” “I think he lost his great opportunity to sign for Real Madrid and it’s a shame because not playing regularly reduces his chances of playing for the national team”, he expressed.

“We are going through a major goalkeeping crisis. The main teams in our league do not have selectable goalkeepers and there is an excess of non-national goalkeepers, when historically the Spanish goalkeeper was always a prestigious and talented goalkeeper. Now there are few, it is difficult to find a goalkeeper “.

With respect to role to be played by the national team, the former Galician goalkeeper said it was an “unknown”: “I think there is talent and quality, but it is a real unknown. Hopefully it hooks the public because what I hear and what I read are comments of discouragement and disappointment, but let’s hope that when the ball starts rolling, Spain will succeed and hook the fans. “