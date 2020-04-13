Amazfit, the Xiaomi sub-brand that is dedicated to the production of wearables such as the Amazfit GTS that we recently analyzed, has just launched the Amazfit Bip S, the renewal of its best-selling smartwatch, and which comes with quite a few enhancements, focused on the screen, which was one of the weakest points of the device.

As always, this watch, which was presented last January, reaches the market with a fairly competent price, and eager to tear apart the competition, and also its predecessors, and you can finally buy it with shipping from Spain. And, having tried the Amazfit Bip, we can already tell you that this successor to the Amazfit Bip may be the best option to get started in the world of smartwatches.

Buy the Amazfit Bip S with shipping from Spain

As I mentioned before, this device is a renewal of the best-selling Amazfit smartwatch, which comes with the same body as this one, available in black, white, pink and a blue and orange combination that gives the device a rather curious appearance .

Amazfit Bip S

Specifications

Dimensions42 x 35.3 x 11.4mm

Weight 31 grams with strap

1.28 inch reflective TFT screen,

Always-on Display

Gorilla Glass 3 2.5D with anti-fingerprint coating



Resolution 176 x 176 pixels

Sensors and connectivity BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor

3-axis accelerometer

3 axis geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

GPS + Glonass

Bluetooth 5.0

Software Compatible with iOS 10.0+ and Android 5.0+

200 mAh battery, with an average autonomy of 40 days



Resistance5 ATM

This, has a 1.28 inch TFT screen, which according to the company brings improvements over the screen of its predecessor, so that we can see better in sunlight, but also at night. One of the strengths of the watch is that it has a panel that allows the screen to be always on, but without backlight, activating it only if we press the button or if we lift our wrist to check the time. In this way less battery is used, but we can look at the screen at any time To check the time.

This device, in addition integrates a new GPS manufactured by Sony, more precise and that offers better results for sports modes, in which you can track our route and then show us details of said training, such as distance, time, average speed, or route. If you want this Amazfit Bip S to quantify your activity, you will not be disappointed either.

The battery of this watch, on average, lasts about 40 days, which seems to me a good brand if we consider that many smartwatches do not exceed the week of use, and sometimes even less, and the fact that it offers us more than a month without going through the charger, is very satisfactory .

You can now buy the Amazfit Bip S from Spain in PcComponentes with shipping and warranty from Spain, for price of 69 euros, which is currently the official price of the new smartwatch from the Chinese company.

