Buying, renting or leasing, what is the best option?

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A couple of decades ago owning a vehicle was synonymous with progress. Young people came of age and wanted to be the proud drivers of the fashionable car, always according to their economic possibilities. There are many reasons why this situation does not exist today, starting with the little purchasing power of that generation and ending with the huge range of mobility options. Public transport has become the trend of the common people who, when they want and can travel, opt for cheap plane tickets to exotic and distant places. However, the car is still necessary and the purchase is an almost unavoidable decision at some point in our life. Faced with this situation, car manufacturers propose new acquisition modalities such as renting, leasing and even carsharing.

We live in a time when the automobile seems the number one enemy of governments. The climate emergency has placed it in the spotlight due to emissions of CO2 and toxic particles, both for the planet and for the human being. Electrification of the park is a long-term goal and, in the meantime, states are trying to minimize the use of polluting private transport. A beneficial strategy for the environment but impossible for families who must take your children to school, Make the purchase in a town on the outskirts of the city or go to work. Public transport combinations are not always the most appropriate.

Fortunately, the brands have understood that the situation does not invite the traditional purchase of a car. The doubts are justified. Which engine do I choose? Better diesel, gasoline or hybrid? Will the car go out of style too soon? and so on until never ending. The dramatic evolution of events makes the final acquisition very complicated. For this reason, manufacturers have adapted their enormous catalog to new financing, purchase and acquisition modalities. Thanks to this flexibility you can get hold of a compact model until your situation changes, at which point you can jump into an SUV or minivan. All that without carrying the burden of losing a lot of money with each new garage buddy.