buying, registering or carrying your DNI from your mobile will be possible from 2022

All European citizens will have access to a “digital wallet”, a platform created by the European Union from where we can identify ourselves, register, rent a car or pay taxes from the mobile. The plans for this new ‘European Digital Identity’ are already known, an ambitious project to avoid having to go through the registration of large technology companies and incidentally to unify electronic accesses at European level under the same great platform.

This ‘Digital Identity’ will be recognized by all European countries, it will serve to identify us from the mobile and large technology companies will be obliged to accept its use, as explained by the European Commission.

What can be done with the ‘European Digital Identity’

“The European digital identity will allow us to do in any Member State, without additional costs and with fewer obstacles, what we do at home, whether rent a flat or open a bank account outside of our country“, explains Margrethe Vestager, European VP responsible for digital.

It is also designed for administrative procedures. “For example, when presenting the income statement or when enrolling in a university where official identification is required. European digital identity wallets offer a new possibility to store and use data for all kinds of services, from airport billing to car rental, “explains Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The new European platform will allow link with the driver’s license, qualifications, the bank account … The proposal indicates that the states must recognize each of these “portfolios” to introduce them informally on the platform.

The ‘European Digital Identity’ will be available to all citizens and companies and promise that “user control of their data will be guaranteed”, being able to choose which aspects of the identity are shared with third parties.

In practice, what companies such as Google or Amazon now offer, in the coming years can also be done through this European platform. One that, following what is expressed by the Commission, all large companies (those with more users than 10% of the European population) must implement.

It is not yet clear what this “digital wallet” will look like. It can be a centralized application or a common API that the different states implement. The proposal explains that it will allow identify ourselves both online and offline, so it could be a document, QR code or PDF with data that can be shown to an agent of the authority and has validity. Each country will offer its national version, but the base will be common at the European level.

The platform will allow to store a series of documents, from the identification data to our bank account. Given this, for example opening an account in a bank will be as simple as selecting the documents and sending them. To date, these quick processes can be done through payment platforms, but with the ‘European Digital Identity’ it is expected to have a path away from the particular commercial interests of these companies.

What is the timetable and next steps

The ‘European Digital Identity’ is the project that encompasses various initiatives within the eIDAS framework, proposed in 2014. We have from eSignature to sign documents, eID to identify ourselves electronically or the ‘Electronic Registered Delivery Service’ to protect documents from damage and alterations. These projects will be combined to create the new digital wallet.

To date, some countries had a digital ID and others did not. The current electronic DNIs will continue to function, although they will foreseeably be adapted to transform themselves and take advantage of the capabilities of the new project.

With this proposal, an attempt will be made to unify criteria and for this, all countries have been asked to collaborate have, as of September 2022, the complete framework. With an eye on October 2022 to start testing itself in pilot projects. Once it goes into operation, large companies would have a year to adapt.

More information | European Comission