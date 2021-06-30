buying pens on AliExpress will no longer pay off

The bargains of AliExpress will not be so much from now on. Both this and other online stores operating outside the European Union are beginning to be subject to the new “ecommerce VAT package“.

This new European regulation enters into force on July 1, 2021 and will make VAT is applied on shipments with a value not exceeding 150 euros, which removes the exemption that made buying small value products very costly, for example in Chinese online stores. Purchases in stores like AliExpress will be more expensive from now on.

AliExpress is over the party (a little)

Until now if you bought products that cost less than 22 euros in online stores outside the European Union, there was no VAT to pay. This allowed stores like AliExpress to compete with an advantage and make items similar to those sold in online stores in the EU much cheaper.

The conditions they were also favorable for products that cost between 22 and 150 euros, because in that case, although 21% VAT was applied, there was no duty. From 150 euros both tariff taxes and VAT were applied.

With the new regulations, these exemptions disappear. All products, regardless of their price, will be subject to tariffs and VAT., which will undoubtedly affect prices in stores like AliExpress.

Some stores and e-commerce platforms have already been adapting in recent months and for example they asked for the buyer’s NIF to comply with the obligations imposed by the Spanish Tax Agency.

This will avoid those “scares” that made some users who had bought certain products for a certain value in online stores outside the EU end up receiving messages demanding payment of VAT months later.

Be careful when shopping in online stores outside the European Union

To implement this new regulation, the European Union has created two collection systems that according to the Tax Agency will allow “to avoid the consumer having to carry out formalities with Customs”.

In both cases the objective is try to simplify procedures for both sellers —That they will have tools at their disposal to manage that taxation— as for buyers, but be careful because the first system is much more reassuring for buyers, who will not have to worry about future scares. These are the two systems:

Single Window System (IOSS, Import One-Stop Shop): this modality, optional for online portals or sellers, will allow them to enter the VAT corresponding to sales in which they are intermediaries. This system will allow the buyer not to have to do anything: the price will be closed and will already include VAT. There will be no possible subsequent expenses or customs procedures.

System of “special agreements”: If the seller does not take advantage of the ISOSS, the companies that introduce the goods into our country will be in charge of entering the corresponding VAT quotas. The buyer will not have to do any paperwork, but it is very possible that they will not deliver the package without first satisfying the transport company 21% of the price of the good (as well as perhaps certain management costs) if they have not been satisfied in the buys.

The Tax Agency emphasizes that it is very important that the consumer pays special attention to the purchasing conditions of the portal: It will be there where it must be clearly indicated if the price offered for the product already includes VAT and management costs.

A measure aimed at avoiding the “VAT gap”

The European Union has devised these measures with one goal in mind: to reduce the VAT gap, the difference between the estimates that the EU countries manage in income from this tax and what is actually taxed.

The latest data published by the European Commission reveals how in 2018 the EU countries lost 140,040 million euros in VAT revenue, and although at the moment there are no data for 2019 or 2020, “the expected loss is greater due to the coronavirus.”

According to that report, In Spain, the VAT gap was 6% in 2019, which meant that 4,909 million euros were stopped entering. It is not by far the country with the largest gap, and Greece lost a staggering 33.8% for this reason, although Italy, with 24.5%, is also a spectacular case, especially since 35,439 were stopped entering there. million euros for this concept.

This data on the VAT gap is also impacted by a somewhat different issue: often these stores circumvent VAT by misleading shipments of merchandise. A mobile of 500 euros was marked as a different product and that, for example, cost 15 euros to avoid paying taxes.

E-commerce companies operating outside the EU will therefore have to adapt to the new regulations, but the EU has announced that contact details are made available to them. to register and complete all these procedures in the IOSS and guides to complete the process.

In fact there are theoretical benefits for companies: according to the EU the costs of cross-border VAT compliance. That might not be enough for the expected effect of these measures: sale prices of products in online stores operating outside the EU are likely to rise, and that could reduce your income (and favor European online merchants).

Buying pens on AliExpress no longer pays off

As the Tax Agency itself explains, this new regulation means that purchases for small amounts are no longer (so) on account in online stores like AliExpress.

If there is an e-commerce platform that is in the spotlight with these measures, it is AliExpress, which has become an absolute giant in this segment and competes face to face with Amazon.

The example they give is overwhelming: imagine that you want to buy a pack of pens. In a Spanish online store that package costs for example 7 euros, but having to pay VAT of 21% the price increased by 1.47 euros.

On AliExpress that package of pens was cheaper since until now that VAT was not applied, and the package of pens could be purchased for 7 euros.

With the implementation of these measures, the pack of pens —Or glasses for dogs, already on — will theoretically no longer be cheaper in Chinese stores (or any other country) than in European stores.

That could be an important factor in your future sales, and the fact is that the price was such a notable factor that it compensated for two clear disadvantages of shopping in these stores: shipping times and guarantees.

It will therefore be interesting to see how these stores evolve and especially how prices change, but what is clear is that This new regulation is an important change in the operation of all these online trading platforms operating outside the European Union.

A change that also occurs in the historical moment in which the pandemic has made us shop online more than ever. We will see what the final impact is on consumers and companies both here and there.

Image | CardMapr.nl, Pickawood