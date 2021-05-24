Pharmamar: buying opportunity in the market?

PharmaMar is leaving Congress. Virtual, it is understood. The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology will be held from June 4 to 8 of this year, with several studies by the Galician biopharmaceutical company: from the combination of Xepzelca, lurbinectidine in combination with irinotecan in patients with advanced Endiometrial carcinoma, or Yondelis, in combination with nivolumab in pretreated patients with advanced soft tissue sarcomas, using data from a phase II trial.

But without any doubt, the expected star will be PM14, the first human study of this oncological compound in patients with advanced solid tumors. Studies, dating for the company from September 2017, with this antitumor compound.

And it is that the company needs a boost for action, which the president attributed, in this corrective process of the value, to movements of speculators, for a PharmaMar that does not stop correcting and that is exhausting the strong advances harvested since the beginning of the year.

Thus, the value dropped 12.2% in the last month, after cutting 3.6% in the last week again, which returns to price levels not registered since January 13, with the worst performance of PharmaMar since the beginning of the year.

Pharmamar price analysis

The volatility of the value does not stop, with little volume of business from investors and experts continue to establish a very high range of movements for the value, although they do not rule out a greater approach to the minimum of the year, up to 69.45 euros of which now it is separated by 14%. In addition, it is worth highlighting the lost bellows for a clearly bullish PharmaMar so far this year, which has barely maintained gains of 14.7%, compared to the sustained advances for the rest of the year.

At the moment, the short position on the security is also maintained since last April 8, which has not changed again by Consonance Capital of 0.73% of the capital of the security. Regarding recommendations, the last one comes from Oddo, which begins hedging the value with a neutral advice and a target price of 89.60 euros per share, which gives a potential value close to 11%. Until the highs of the year, at 119.22 euros PharmaMar still needs to climb no less than 47.5%.

From a technical point of view, “the price ends up violating support zones, a movement that is supported by a rebound in contracting activity and that leads to a recent bearish crossover by its medium and long-term moving averages. ”, Highlights the technical analyst of Ei, José Antonio González.

The expert also points out that “the technical worsening is evident and forces the update of next bearish targets towards the projected support zone of around 69.44 / 66.26 euros per share if the next support of 78 is previously drilled. , 78 euros per share ”.

PharmaMar on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Pharmamar technical analysis

And continuing with this perspective, the premium indicators of Investment Strategies give PharmaMar a total score of just 2.5 points out of 10 possible. Among the best for the value, the slow overall moment, which is positive, the long-term business volume, which is growing, and the volatility in the medium term, which remains decreasing, stands out.

While on the negative side, the trend is downward, in the medium and long term, the fast total moment is negative, the volume is decreasing in the medium term and the amplitude range is increasing in the long term.

