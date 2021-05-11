buying Litecoin now is like “2020 Ethereum”

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Litecoin is in brilliant shape as of late, having posted a new all-time high of $ 410 in the early hours. After months of stuttering, LTC finally teamed up with companies like BTC and ETH to hit that historic moment during this bull run.

With that, the bullish case is building. Some suggest that this is just the beginning, with more advantages for Litecoin on the way. This is especially true as the Mimblewimble update nears launch.

Litecoin begins to build momentum

Dogecoin’s superior performance shows that miracles can happen. DOGE is up an incredible 12,000% to date, and has worked its way up to fourth place on CoinMarketCap at the end of this race.

Meanwhile, Litecoin’s relative underperformance so far has raised several concerns. Still, LTC manages to stay in and around the top ten despite its disappointing price action. However, in what some see as a turning point, Litecoin posted a new all-time high today.

@KongBTC stepped in by drawing parallels between Litecoin now and Ethereum in October 2020, when it was priced around three hundred.

“Buying $ LTC at $ 360 now is the same as buying $ ETH at $ 360 in October 2020. that’s the tweet.”

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, Ethereum has surpassed the all-time high after the all-time high, growing by approximately 1,050% during this period.

Analyst Alanmasters plotted Litecoin on a weekly time frame using fib bands to perform his analysis. He expects the price to hit $ 1.5k in the medium term. With a price target of $ 5k by the end of the year if it can maintain its momentum.

Source: TradingView.com

“We are likely to see much more growth, if Litecoin is to follow the King and Queen of cryptocurrencies. Based on my lie. Projections, we are looking at $ 500, $ 900 and even $ 1,450 or more … $ 5,000? Maybe, but this may take longer … Our goal is $ 1,500 in the medium term … $ 5K is surely possible, but this could happen by the end of the year. “

Mimblewimble update

Mimblewimble is the most significant implementation of Litecoin to date. Founder Charlie Lee described the update as the final piece of the puzzle to make Litecoin solid money. Lee said that the history attached to cryptocurrencies is a huge hurdle that counts against him in this regard.

“You have heard stories from Coinbase prohibiting people from using their service if they find out that the coins you received were sent from, say, a gambling website or a dark market. That makes the coins not very fungible. “

That is why he considers the addition of privacy and fungibility, through Mimblewimble, to be critical to the future of Litecoin.

The developers have been working on Mimblewimble since late 2019. Lead developer David Burkett recently gave an update saying the project is nearing completion. But the loose ends related to audits, reviews, bug fixes and documentation still need to be tied up.

However, Burkett has yet to confirm a final release date.