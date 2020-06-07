Buying in a bookstore generates quality work and cultural life, says Diego Moreno

▲ The bookseller and creator of Editorial Nórdica in Spain. Photo courtesy of the interviewee

Carlos Priego

Special for La Jornada

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 6

A keen observer of the publishing phenomena that sprout up around the planet, a reader par excellence, a bookseller by necessity and a publisher on a whim, Diego Moreno, founder of Editorial Nórdica, shows that his perspective of the literary world is characterized by a total sympathy for hard work.

This explains why in 14 years Nordic has become the benchmark publisher of the different proposals of writers from the Nordic countries in Spain and since 2007 also in Mexico. The weight of his work is due not only to his role as editor and publisher, but also as a bookseller.

Moreno evokes the origins of his passion for books and his interest in chosen authors due to his literary quality rather than his commercial profitability, while speaking about what is expected of this sector in the coming months.

Nordic is an essential publisher of the authors of Northern Europe, although it was born in Spain.

The company “perhaps is due to my taste for literature there. I studied sociology and then I started working as a bookseller. I got to the literature of that region and I stayed there. Reading Hunger by Knut Hamsun seemed like a revelation to me. From then on I nurtured my enthusiasm for the Nordic authors’ way of narrating, ”he says.

–How has the work of a bookseller influenced your work as an editor?

When you got to sociology, it was clear to you that you wanted to work in the world of books. I started as a bookseller and then I started my own business, but I understood that in terms of quality of life you live better as an editor, so I got involved in other processes of the chain until I became a publisher. If he had not been a bookseller he would not have been an editor; That experience gave me a great perspective on what readers are looking for.

–Your publishing career began with the publication of Nordic non-police literature, but it is also defined by publishing illustrated books. How did the idea come about?

–It was consciously and in a way as a provocation… for the readers. On the one hand, introducing works by unknown or distant authors for the Spanish and the need to contribute something new. Spain was becoming one of the powers of child and youth illustration; I, as a reader, wanted to find illustrated works by my favorite writers.

Illustrated books

With the illustrated book we managed to reach a place that did not exist, illustrated books for all ages that give special importance to the formal aspect of the book. Now this is a constant and people highly value these initiatives, he says.

–Nórdica decided not to sell paper books over the Internet, can you tell us about it?

–We know that the best place to find them is in a bookstore; that’s why we decided to bet on them. The first thing is to convey that they are a cultural space where you can go not only to buy books. On the other hand, we want the reader to know that when he buys in a bookstore he is generating quality work and cultural life. So we decided not to sell paper books on our page.

–The health crisis has hit the publishing sector worldwide, who do you think will suffer the most in the publishing market?

–It is difficult to answer that question. As of today, it is the bookstores that are the ones to lose, but what would become of the publishers without them? Since they closed, sales have fallen 90 percent. For this reason, we started with the initiative Adopt a bookstore that consists of allocating 35 percent of the sales of our electronic books to these businesses.

–The publishing chain is experiencing a worrying stage. This year we estimate losses of at least 40 percent. In Spain we are left without Sant Jordi, equivalent to the Book Festival and De la Rosa in Mexico, where publishers can generate up to 20 percent of the profits corresponding to one year. The Madrid Book Fair has announced its postponement.

–In Mexico we live a similar situation. The managers are currently working on a model in mixed formats between face-to-face and virtual.

–It is a joint work. We should be working at the Madrid Book Fair, but the pandemic has greatly affected all the work; We know that in the immediate future the classic format will not be possible, which forces us to reflect a lot. We must rethink the demands of the organizers.

–What will be the mood of the reader, publisher and writer?

– I am sure that no literary genre is going to prevail over another when activities in bookstores are resumed. Readers are sure to look for books that reinforce values ​​but above all cult readings, good texts and good editions.

Will they post something about the Covid-19 pandemic?

-No. The crisis will not change our catalog at all.

“Affected by the pandemic, little by little the work we had was disappearing and there came a time when we could do practically nothing. We did not publish books because the publishers were closed. But now that the world of books begins to revive, we will see beyond the novelty.

–What does the Mexican market mean for Nordic?

–When I go, I love visiting their bookstores, they are one of the best in the world! There the readers are very demanding and they have received very well the books of Sylvia Plath, Tomas Tranströmer and Luigi Pirandello, in addition to those of Handke. Now one of the best sellers is Charles Darwin’s Autobiography.

In general, Mexico is a country that treats us very well, as more than 30 percent of our network followers are Mexican and that is a great pressure because they are aware of our news. This has made us consider the idea of ​​printing in Mexico and Spain simultaneously.