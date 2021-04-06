buying guide based on budget, tastes and quality price

There are brands that raise passions. Because beyond specific specifications or budgets, when buying a mobile brand loyalty is a factor that counts. Samsung is one of them: if you are a fan of the Korean firm and you have to renew your phone, in this article we look for the best Samsung mobile of 2021 based on different criteria.

How to choose a Samsung phone

Although the February and August appointments of the Korean firm arouse interest in the renewal of its high-end range, Samsung’s catalog is quite large and especially strong in the mid-range.

Thus, folding models aside, we distinguish the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note in the noble area, the A range one step lower and we end up with the M family.Whatever you choose, there are certain particularities to take into account when choosing a Samsung mobile:

Display technology: One of the distinguishing features of Samsung is its ambitious proposal in terms of screens with AMOLED as the protagonist of its catalog. Thus, even the simple M21 integrates a panel with this technology.

Samsung is one of the few firms that has its own processors, the Exynos, which continue to evolve in power and efficiency. However, in its product portfolio the Exynos coexist with the established Qualcomm Snapdragon and the MediaTek in the more modest models. Although in the high-end the own processors perform well, in the average betting on a Qualcomm chip is to be safe in terms of power and energy consumption

Autonomy. Currently, Samsung is strongly committed to long autonomies using large amperages, a feature that shines especially in the more modest models. It reinforces its proposal to spend less time plugging in its fast charges, remarkable even if we bet on the mid-range.

Tastes aside, the customization layer is One UI, fast, fluid and stable. If you are from Samsung, we assume that you will like its large stock of standard apps. Choose the model you choose, which comes out of the box with Android 10 with One UI.

Best Samsung phones (2021)

Specifications aside, to make this buying guide we have consulted our comparisons, analysis and also the editors of Xataka specialized in smartphones for their experience.

In some cases the choice has been unanimous, in others we have proposed several alternatives considering that more than one terminal meets the search criteria based on our tests.

If you don’t want to spend more than 200 euros

If your budget is tight, our recommendation is the Samsung Galaxy A41, a tight mid-range that stands out for its slim 6.1-inch FHD + AMOLED panel with integrated fingerprint reader and its triple rear camera 48 + 8 +3 MP. Under the hood, a Helio P65 with 4GB of RAM that seems sufficient for basic use. With 3,500 mAH battery with fast charging at 15W

Samsung Galaxy A41 – Smartphone 6.1 “Super AMOLED (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM), Black [Versión española]

If you don’t want to spend more than 300 euros

If your barrier is 400 euros, we advise you to look back at the catalog and bet on the Samsung Galaxy A71, of which there is already a successor, the “conservative” Samsung Galaxy A72

From the Samsung Galaxy A71 we stand out in our analysis its screen, large and very enjoyable. Despite this 6.7 “Super AMOLED panel, the brand’s compaction work is remarkable, achieving a terminal that is comfortable to handle, light and thin. It is not bad at all in terms of autonomy, offering a working margin beyond the day of use

If you don’t want to spend more than 400 euros

Although the body asks us to stretch a little more and opt for the 5G version (which is about 30 euros out of the established budget these days), if we cannot spend more, our recommendation is the Samsung Galaxy A52, the latest installment of one of the brand’s bestsellers in the mid-range.

That Samsung Galaxy A52 also surprises with its screen, a 6.5-inch FHD + Super AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate that anticipates a great user experience, something that its hardware also anticipates, with 6GB of base, 128GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 720G. Very good work in the design section, 4,500 mAh with fast charging at 25W and good sound thanks to its AKG stereo speakers and compatibility with Dolby Atmos. Pure balance.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Smartphone with 6.5 Inch Infinity-O FHD + Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Expandable Internal Memory, 4500 mAh Battery and Super Fast Charging White (ES Version)

If you are looking for the best Samsung in quality price

Last year Samsung surprised with a terminal that kept the essence of the high-end S20 family but cut back on some features to find this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. In our review we highlight the comfort and strength of the design, excellent performance and the experience of its 120Hz screen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G – Free Android Smartphone, 128 GB, White [Versión española]

If what you are looking for is the best camera

The good thing, if you are a fan of Samsung and looking for the best camera, is that the Korean firm has several models on our list of phones with the best camera of 2020. The bad thing is that you will have to go to the high end. The response from our editors has been unanimous:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is among the best terminals of the moment for mobile photography, so much so that from the owner itself we highlight the blow on the table that the Korean company has given in this field. Otherwise, a flagship in design, screen and performance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G | Android Smartphone | 6.8 “WQHD + 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Screen | 12GB RAM and 128GB Memory | 108MP Rear Camera | Silver Color [Versión española]

If what you are looking for is the largest screen

Here we are going to propose two alternatives, one that bets on innovation with the latest Samsung foldable and the smartphones of its entire portfolio with the largest screens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (1699 euros) is the second foldable of the firm, a more refined and useful version than the previous one with a large 7.6-inch QXGA + Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel. However, what we highlighted the most in our analysis was the software adapted to take advantage of the format, its robust construction and the usefulness of the external screen, 6.2 “Super AMOLED (2,260 x 816 px).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 256 GB + 12 GB Mystic Bronze free mobile

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, we find a very ambitious 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with WQHD + resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and compatible with HDR10 +. An outstanding mobile in design, screen, performance and camera in our analysis.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Free Android Smartphone 6.9 “512GB Mystic Bronze [Versión española]

In the previous section we have seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which with a 6.8-inch screen is also a great candidate, but if we want a larger panel and save some money by the way, we can also bet on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (848 euros), with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, HDR10 + support and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Smartphone 6.9 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM expandable, 108MP wide-angle camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 5000mAh battery), Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

If you are looking for the best Samsung to play

By power, screen size and sound, we go back to the ultra.

We have already seen the benefits of the panel of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which together with the 12GB of RAM and the Exynos 990 chip lowered the hood and the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos decoding offer a smooth and engaging experience

The same can be said of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which reinforces the good experience of its panel with the same RAM proposal, the very modern and powerful Exynos 2100 chip and again, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

However, according to our analysis, from the Samsung Galaxy A71 we can run titles without problem with the rest of the A family, that is, the new Samsung Galaxy A72, the Galaxy A90 5G, in addition to the S21 and S20 families and the standard version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

If what you are looking for is the best autonomy

Although the autonomy varies enormously depending on the use, the efficiency of the software and the components, a good start is that they have a large battery. So if your highest aspiration when choosing a Samsung mobile is to go through the plug as little as possible, in the mid-range you will find a perfect candidate.

It is the Samsung Galaxy M51, a terminal with a 7,000 mAh battery that lasts and lasts … up to three days with normal use.

Also noteworthy are the options of its super wide angle lens and its customization layer. It also has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel, a solvent Snapdragon 730G chip, quad camera, NFC and fast charging at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy M51 6.7 “FHD + Smartphone | Free Mobile | 7000 mAh Super Battery and Fast Charge | 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM – Black Color [Versión española] [Exclusivo Amazon]

If you are looking for a model with cheap 5G

Just out of the oven almost this Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which for just over 200 euros integrates the latest in connectivity, yes, at the cost of making certain concessions.

Thus, it has a 6.5-inch TFT screen with HD + resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 720 as the engine and 4GB of RAM. Among its assets, its four cameras and its 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G | Smartphone with 6.5 “Infinity-V HD + Screen | 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable Internal Memory | 5,000 mAh Battery and Fast Charge | Black Color [Versión española]

Updated in March 2021 with more information, better prices and available models

