buying guide and recommendations

With summer just around the corner, many are those who take advantage of the first heats to install an air conditioning system in their home or, if they have one, get it ready for the summer period. In addition to the relevant maintenance, a very interesting option is make our air conditioner smart, or what is the same, in a connected air conditioning.

These are the most interesting options for convert an air conditioner into smart and the compatibilities they offer.

Why turn an air conditioner into a smart

We start from the premise that we already have an air conditioning system at home and that this is not smart. In this sense, it does not hurt to take a look at our air conditioner buying guide and the aspects to consider before choosing a model for our home: the types, refrigeration system, refrigerant gas, the concept of refrigerators, energy efficiency, noise or filters.

The advantages of having a smart air conditioner are comfort and efficiency of use Compared to the traditional remote control or programming, when you open the doors to control it by voice, integrate it into the home automation so that it comes into action when the temperature of a room reaches the set point or remote control it, even when we are not at home.

If our air conditioning installation continues to offer us adequate performance and energy efficiency and we want to continue with it, but also incorporate elements that allow us control it via mobile phone or voice assistants, these are the options that the market offers us.

Turning an air conditioner into smart: ecosystems and connectivity

2018 was the year of smart speakers in our country, with the arrival of proposals from Apple and its HomePod, Google with its Google Home and Google Home Mini and Amazon, the most prolific with its large family. With the permission of the smartphone, smart speakers have become the device to control home automation in our home.

In this sense, the market is mainly divided between three ecosystems – those of Apple, Amazon and Google – with their respective voice assistants, which make it possible to control light bulbs, sensors, cameras, televisions, plugs and, as is the case at hand, air conditioning systems.

Before choosing a kit that allows us to convert our air conditioning into an intelligent air conditioning, we must pay attention to the existing alliances between manufacturers and ecosystems, or what is the same, to know if the kit is compatible with the voice assistant that reigns in our house.

Another important point in kits to convert air conditioning systems into smart is connectivity. And, as we anticipated in the introduction, more than an intelligent air conditioner, it is a connected air conditioner, through home Wi-Fi or other common protocols in home automation such as Zigbee or Z-Wave. Thus, we must pay attention to the connectivity used by these devices that allow us to convert our air conditioning into smart to ensure that understand each other with our smart speaker.

At the moment, the supply of kits to convert the air conditioning systems in smart compatible with voice assistants is scarce, also finding other kits that are limited to allowing its control through a smartphone, a simpler but equally interesting option for certain users.

Finally, when choosing a kit to convert an air conditioning system into an intelligent one, we must verify that it is compatible with our model and brand of air conditioner and how complex (or not) the installation is.

Kits to make an air conditioner smart

SwitchBot Hub Mini

Low cost kit to provide connectivity to your air conditioning this SwitchBot Hub Mini (35 euros). It allows you to pair devices such as air, but also TV and other infrared controllable devices and thanks to its “smart” learning mimics the remote control of the air conditioner you want to provide connectivity.

It is compact, easy to use, powered by USB and works with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. Despite its low price, it has a voice control function with voice assistants from Apple, Amazon and Google.

SwitchBot Hub Mini – Smart Control, Infrared, Wi-Fi Link, Air Conditioning Control, Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Siri, IFTTT

Mitsubishi MAC-567IF-E Melcloud

If you have an air conditioner from Mitsubishi, the Japanese firm offers a solution to turn some models in its catalog into smart ones, connecting them via Wi-Fi with the MelCloud app. For this, it is necessary that the router has a WPS connection and that it is compatible with the WPA2-AES or WPAE Mixed protocols.

This free application allows monitor the status of each air conditioning unit from any mobile device or PC. In addition to its manipulation, the app offers the weather forecast and SAT contact information.

To make it possible, it is necessary to mount this adapter in the split that we want to control, a not very complex procedure. Its price is 79.90 euros

Tado Smart AC V3 +

The Smart climate sensor V3 + (87.99 euros) from Tado is one of the most popular due to the experience of the brand in the sector and good price / performance ratio.

This accessory allows you to control the air conditioning (or heat pump) even when we are not at home, thanks to the use of a mobile application developed for this purpose. In this sense, complete and intuitive app It provides usage statistics, integration with home automation, programming, geolocation, detection of open systems, although it has a more complete paid version.

It connects to the air conditioning through infrared, replacing the remote control, and with Wi-Fi to other devices such as smart speakers, smartphones or tablet, allowing its use with voice assistants Siri (HomeKit), Google Assistant and Alexa.

It works with portable and split-type air conditioners from brands such as Daikin, Mitsubishi, Panasonic, GE, Fujitsu, Samsung, LG and Toshiba.

tado ° Smart AC Control V3 +, works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant

Sensibo Sky Control

The Sensibo Sky Control (89 euros) allows you to control both the air conditioning and the heat pump, if our air model has it.

This kit does not have a battery, so we will have to place it near an electrical outlet and it uses the Wi-Fi in our home so that, through the app, we can control the air conditioning from the mobile or tablet. Furthermore, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

It is compact and its application is very intuitive for home use, offering geolocation and intelligent air conditioning.

Sensibo Sky Air Conditioning Controller, Wi-Fi, Compatible with iOS and Android. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Z-Wave Remotec ZXT-120

The Z-Wave Remotec ZXT-120 module (94 euros) is compatible with the Z-Wave protocol and controllers, which serves as an intermediary between our air conditioning split and the Z-Wave home automation system.

After installation, the module measures the room temperature and, depending on the temperature detected, acts on the air conditioning split. Allows programming, on and off, temperature modification.

Although it is an affordable kit as such, for its installation and use an Eedomus (297 euros) or Fibaro (426 euros) switchboard is required to act as an intermediary between the kit and the smartphone, which increases the price considerably.

However, it is a interesting option for large installations, since the Z-Wave protocol has advantages over Wi-Fi such as a greater range, the possibility of weaving networks of larger connected devices and avoiding interference with other devices connected to the router.

Somfy

This compact and attractive Somfy connected thermostat (169 euros) is designed for a wide range of heating systems and not air systems, although thanks to its sensors it can be compatible with any air solution through IFTTT. Is available in wired version like RTS radio.

This thermostat includes two integrated sensors that, based on the analyzes carried out of the environment, look for set the right temperature.

Once the app is installed and downloaded, through its simple interface we can regulate the weather conditions of the environment, the behavior in the home and the hours we stay at home. Furthermore, it is compatible with Alexa voice assistant and IFTTT.

Somfy 2401499 Radio Connected Thermostat, White

AIRZONE

The Airzone kit (175 euros) turn your mobile into the control of your air conditioning, so that you can regulate temperature, mode, programming and other options from the Aido app. And for the more techies, they can also control it with the voice assistants Google Assistant and Alexa.

It is valid for certain Fujitsu models (here you can see which models are compatible), connecting directly to the machine.

AIRZONE – Aidoo WiFi Control – WiFi Thermostat – Compatible with Alexa and Google Home – Fujitsu Air Conditioner – Voice control function – Second Generation Wi-Fi Controller

IntesisHome

The IntesisHome is a kit that uses Wi-Fi so that we can control our air conditioning system from a smartphone or tablet, but also with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri Shortcuts. Its module works as a bridge between the air conditioning split through infrared (similar to the Tado), at the same time that it connects to our network.

Via its complete application It is possible to regulate the room temperature, turn the split on and off, create scenes and schedules, it is multi-user, it has an open window detection system.

It is compatible with Fujitsu, Fuji, GE, Hiyasu, Gree, Airlin, Blaupunkt, Daikin, Kaysun, LG, Midea, MHI, Misubishi, Samsung, Samui, Sanyo, Toshiba and Panasonic models. For 259 euros

