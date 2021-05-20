Buying cars at FNAC, is this the future of the automobile?

Last year, Citroën presented us with one of the most curious vehicles we have known in a long time. The Citroën AMI is not really a car. Although it has four wheels, and a body, the Citroën AMI is actually a light quadricycle, with limited performance and with the advantage that it does not require a license and can be driven from the age of 15. But today we will talk about an even more curious fact, The Citroën AMI has started to be sold at the FNAC, is this the future of the car?

The Citroën AMI and its peculiar system of similar doors

As we told you, The Citroën AMI is not a car and not a vehicle to use. The Citroën AMI is proposed as an urban mobility solution, which comes to occupy the place that in its day the Renault Twizy should have held and in which, in the near future, the SEAT Minimó should enter. It is an ideal solution for shared mobility services, such as shared cars offered by companies such as Zity, Wible or, without going any further, Free2Move, which last week added the AMI to its fleet.

But the Citroën AMI is also on sale from € 7,200 – to which we can add the aid of the MOVES Plan.

With a maximum speed of 45 km / h and a range of 70 kilometers, because the Citroën AMI is completely electric, we might think that there is hardly any market for a product of these characteristics. But Citroën already anticipates that the first reservations, and even some sales that have already been closed in FNAC establishments, point to a high interest among buyers who, above all, reside in large cities, and in coastal areas.

Minimalist interior of the Citroën AMI.

How is the Citroën AMI sold?

The Citroën AMI is not a typical vehicle, and neither is its marketing strategy. Citroën has made the dealers participate in this launch, they will have units for exhibition and tests, and technical assistance. Not all Citroën official workshops will be able to carry out maintenance and repairs, but there will be more than 150 official workshops that can serve AMI customers. But sales, ultimately, will not be closed at the dealership, nor will they be closed at FNAC establishments.

Citroën AMI sales will be carried out solely and exclusively on the internet, either on the Citroën portal, or on the FNAC portal, which has already enabled a section to manage reservations. Deliveries of the Citroën AMI to its buyers, on the other hand, may be carried out at FNAC establishments, at Citroën dealers, and at the buyer’s own domicile.

In recent months we have seen how different supermarket chains joined the sale of cars. LIDL, for example, offered renting to individuals. In principle, the relationship between FNAC and Citroën will be limited to the AMI and it does not appear that they will market other products, and cars, in their catalog.

Only one color and different stickers to decorate the Citroën AMI.

Is this the future of the automobile?

Car sales are still a long way from disengaging from the dealership. More and more brands are selling their cars outside of the channels that until now were the usual ones, who sell their cars on their website, online, in shopping centers, or even on Amazon, but always participating in the sale to the public. dealership, this being in charge of the final delivery and, above all, of the assistance and maintenance in its official network of workshops. At Diariomotor, without going any further, we also have our own new car sales portal (What car do I buy?), In which we not only advise on the purchase decision process, but also start the purchase of a automobile but, again, involving the dealer.

These types of actions, in any case, seem like the perfect showcase to publicize a product. Especially if we take into account that the Citroën AMI is a product very aimed at a very young audience, from the age of 15, to a generation for which the world of technology and spaces such as the one offered by FNAC is closer than the world of the automobile and dealerships. Citroën tells us that in France, where AMI sales began, 16% of Citroën AMI operations have been closed at FNAC stores.

Citroën AMI suicide door design.

In the future, the natural thing is that we see how the car is increasingly linked with other types of platforms, the internet, and supermarket chains and shopping centers. It is the natural evolution of marketing a product that needs to reconnect with younger audiences. Those of my generation grew up counting the years, and the days, which were left to come of age, to obtain a driving license and enjoy the freedom that our first car offered us. You do not have to be a visionary to contemplate how the new generations present very different interests and their aspirations have more to do with enjoying the latest technology, or a good mobile phone, than a car. But the new generations still have needs that have to be covered in terms of mobility.

The Citroën AMI is an interesting mobility solution, for everyone, and not just for the young people we are talking about. Not so much for its purchase, but above all for what it can contribute to companies that work with shared vehicles, such as Free2move, which last Friday incorporated 50 Citroën AMI units to its fleet in Madrid.

Carpooling is intended to discourage us from using, or even buying, in certain cases, a private car. But Citroën also confessed to us these days that the incorporation of the AMI to the car-sharing offer in Madrid is also a good idea and the perfect showcase to reach potential buyers who, after trying it, could assess whether this is the private mobility solution. , what do you need.