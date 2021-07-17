buying an iPhone is a much better investment than buying an Android

The iPhone sells better and more expensive on the second-hand market.

Before you throw us to the lions, let us explain. When we talk that acquiring an iPhone is a much better investment than buying an Android, we do not mean that the Cupertino phone is better, but that when it comes to wanting to sell it in the second-hand market, we will get more money for an iPhone than for any other Android model.

And this is an irrefutable reality. Because while the value of an Android device devalues ​​up to 50% in just six months, the value of the iPhone remains stable over time. And if it was not enough, iPhones are not only sold more expensive but also in a much easier way than the competition.

If you want to succeed in the second-hand market, better bet on Apple

Despite the fact that everyone likes to release a new smartphone, the truth is that there are not a few users who bet on the second-hand market. Here you can find devices of all price ranges and it is not uncommon to acquire authentic high-end ranges at knock-down prices. The second-hand market is therefore on the rise as the well-known company Counterpoint informs us.

As far as we can know, the second-hand market in 2020 grew by 4% compared to last year and growth is expected to be even higher in 2021. The firm that stands out above the rest is Apple, and it is that more and more people are betting on the firm in Cupertino either by buying new phones or betting on the second hand.

In this respect the data is curious. In the second half of 2020, Apple had a 13% market share in new phones. If we go to the share in the second-hand market, we see that it has a spectacular figure of up to 44% in the same period. And if that was not enough, the sale price of an iPhone is three times higher than that of the competition’s terminals.

I have tried to use an Android as my main mobile but Apple has not let me

In short, here we are not going to say that iOS is better than Android or vice versa. Both operating systems have their pros and cons and in the end choosing one or the other depends on personal issues and tastes. Now, if you are one of those who change smartphones every so often, surely you are interested in betting on an iPhone. Not only will it be much easier for you to sell it, but you will also get more money for it.

