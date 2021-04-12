Buying an electric car or with a ‘zero’ label can give you a scare in the Rent

In recent months, many have decided to renew their vehicle or brand new one thanks to the Moves Plan of the government. Aid for the acquisition of a ‘zero emissions’ model encouraged buyers who now have to declare the amounts in the Statement of income. The scare may come when they see that some will have to pay about 1,200 euros.

It is the figure that buyers of electric cars or cars with a ‘zero’ label who have an average net salary of 21,161 euros per year and have received aid from the Plan Renove or Plan Moves, according to Unoauto based on calculations made by the Union of Technicians of the Ministry of Finance (Gestha).

And it is that the incentives constitute a capital gain that must be included in the general tax base of the Personal income tax and will be taxed based on the income and the personal and family situation of each taxpayer, while the discounts made directly by the manufacturer, dealer or point of sale of the vehicle in question are not taxed by this tax.

Buyers who do not declare them are exposed to having to present a supplementary declaration, which in case of not making it would lead the Administration to settle the corresponding amount with default interest and impose a penalty for a tax offense of up to 50%, which could be reduced by compliance with the settlement (30%) and by the payment of the penalty on time and without recourse (25% of the penalty reduced by compliance), that is, the 26 , 25% of the quota not paid.

For this reason, buyers of passenger cars that have benefited from some public aid will have to pay special attention when presenting the Income Declaration, since declare the amount they have received during the past year, in which the Renove and Moves Plans were in force.

Sumauto’s calculations show that buyers of ‘eco’ vehicles received 1,000 euros in aid, or 1,500 in the event of scrapping a vehicle older than 20 years, and that your tax bill will become more expensive in about 300 euros in the case of receiving an average salary. For their part, buyers of vehicles with the ‘C’ label, who received up to 800 euros, they will have to pay some 240 euros more in personal income tax.

Meanwhile, buyers of electric cars, plug-in hybrids or fuel cells with an average salary of 21,161 euros annually and have received aid from the Moves Plan, 1,200 euros in your next statement. They will do so after having received an aid of 4,000 euros, which rises to 5,500 euros in the event of a scrapping of a car and that raises the tax bill to 1,650 euros.

MORE MOVES PLAN

Unlike the Renove Plan, the Moves did have the expected success in many Autonomous Communities. Although it initially had 100 million euros to promote sustainable mobility, it was quickly expanded by another 20 million more for those communities that exhausted their funds in just a few weeks. To qualify for grants of up to 5,500 euros, plus the 1,000 additional euros provided by the manufacturers, the tourism model must have a maximum price of up to 45,000 euros. This amount rises to 53,000 euros for eight-seater cars or in the event that the ultimate recipient is an Administration or non-profit organization.

Now, the new Moves III Plan of aid for the deployment of electric vehicles has just been launched, which will subsidize the purchase with up to 7,000 euros. It is endowed with a budget of 400 million euros, expandable to 800 million euros in case there is sufficient demand.