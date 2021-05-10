Buying a PS5 will be difficult until 2023, according to Sony

If you are thinking of buying a PS5 I am sorry to give you some bad news, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki has said verbatim that: “I do not think that the demand is calming down this year, and even if we produce many more units of PlayStation 5 next year, our supply could not match the demand«.

The CFO has been very clear, the demand will continue to be very high, and although they may increase the production of PS5 consoles in 2022, they will not be able to meet that demand. This is already a major problem in itself, but it is not the only one. Speculation and resale They will continue to do their thing, which means that speculators will continue to drain the stock of PS5 to continue controlling the price of that console, and keep it at very high levels.

With everything we have seen so far, the recent words of Sony, and the shortage of semiconductors internationally, I am clear that we will not be able to buy a PS5 with some ease, and at its normal price until well into 2023, and that not even the supposed redesign that the Japanese company would be considering would speed up that term.

I want to buy a PS5 as soon as possible: What options do I have?

Being tell you that very few. The easiest thing right now would be to buy a PS5 on the resale market trying to find the lowest possible price. I have seen prices between 550 and 650 euros, but be very careful, as you could run into an attempted scam. If you use this option because you don’t mind paying a little more so as not to keep waiting, follow these tips:

Prioritize the deal in hand and test the console. If this is not possible, use secure payment methods.

Buy only consoles that come with the corresponding invoice of purchase to make the guarantee effective, if necessary, and to assure you of its origin.

Beware of offers that are very attractive. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

Another option is try to hunt down a unit when a stock replenishment occurs. It is very complicated, and it can take a long time, so I recommend that you consider if it is really worth investing the time and effort that this requires. In my case, I want to buy a PS5, I have it very clear, I will wait. I still have pending PS4 games, and a new PC that I put together very recently, so I’m in no rush. The only exclusive that really grabs my attention is Demon’s Souls Remake, but I can “hold on.”

Waiting to buy a PS5 when everything is normal is also another option, and seeing the design problems that the console brings is quite interesting, since the Slim version of this console may already be available in 2023, which should be more compact, cooler and more reliable (and maybe cheaper too). In my case, I think I will favor this last option, what about you?