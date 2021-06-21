Buying a mobile on Prime Day: these are the best deals of the day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Prime Day is one of the best days to buy a new mobile and these smartphones are on sale at minimum prices.

If there is a type of product that always triumphs during sale dates like Black Friday or Prime Day, are the mobiles. It is no wonder, it is the device that we always have in hand and that helps us in our day to day.

During Prime Day, a large part of the offers go to mobile phones and accessories, but especially the equipment itself. And if you were waiting for this day to change your mobile and get a new oneYou’re in luck because there are very good discounts.

We collect the best offers, discounts and bargains that we can find during Prime Day on June 21 and 22, especially in technological products of all kinds.

We have compiled some of the best mobile deals that are worth it, in different price ranges and categories. For example you have the latest iPhone, one of the Xiaomi that is most worthwhile or the flagship of POCO among others.

Remember that to get these offers during Prime Day you will have to first sign up for Prime. You have a 30-day free trial and free cancellation.

iPhone 12

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

If you are looking for an iPhone 12 at a good price, actually at the best possible price, then you are in luck. Right now on Amazon it is the all-time low price for a 64GB iPhone 12.

This iPhone 12 with 64 GB of storage in blue has gone from costing 909 euros to only 749 euros. A discount of 160 euros, the largest since its launch in September 2020.

iPhone 12 mini

This is Apple’s most powerful and compact mobile. With a 5.4-inch screen, in capacities of 64, 128 and 256 GB and with two 12-megapixel wide-angle cameras.

iPhone 12 mini It is essentially the same as the iPhone 12, but with a 5.6-inch screen. The rest of the components are kept, even the camera or processor. But this smaller size is more convenient to use with one hand.

The price of iPhone 12 mini in green it has also shrunk. Now, during Prime Day, this mobile with 256 GB happens to cost 839 euros of the 979 euros it cost. It should be noted that it is the version with the most capacity that you can choose.

The lower capacity and cheaper model also comes down in price. An iPhone 12 mini in blue with 64 GB happens to cost 699 euros and not the 809 euros that they cost before.

LITTLE F3 5G

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

One of the latest models launched by POCO is this POCO F3 5G, a smartphone with a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, 48 MP camera and much more.

Of the 400 euros that it normally costs, we can now find it at 319 euros with free shipping. They are 70 euros less that will stay in your pocket and the first discount that we find on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

This is one of Samsung’s flagships right now, with a spectacular AMOLED screen and a camera set on par with few competitors.

With this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 you will have one of the most powerful Samsung phones, with a large AMOLED screen and also with S-Pen, the stylus that allows you to perform actions, draw or write directly on the screen.

The price of this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in its 4G edition with 256 GB of storage is 928 euros, but now you can get it for only 499 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

With Snapdragon 732G and 6GB of RAM, power is guaranteed in this mobile, which also has NFC and fast charging at 33W, among other things.

The little brother of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is also on sale on Prime Day. It is Xiaomi Mi 11 Lot, a mobile with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 732G processor optimized for games, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor.

The official price is 349 euros, now you can buy it for 259 euros in blue, black and pink.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

With 3GB of RAM and Mediatek Helio G85 as a processor, this Xiaomi mobile has almost everything to succeed, including fast battery charging at 18W of power.

We enter the field of mobiles with very good features and at a bargain price on Amazon exclusively during Prime Day. This Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is a mobile that was put on sale for 200 euros and whose price was adjusted.

Now, during Prime Day, the offer of this Remi Note 9 is much better because it only costs 99.99 euros.

OnePlus Nord 5G

This OnePlus mobile comes to revolutionize the mid-range. It has practically everything, in addition to an affordable price, even fast charging at 30W.

The first Nord by OnePlus, one of its cheap and very well equipped equipment, was launched for 499 euros. OnePlus Nord is the example of a high-mid-range mobile with good specifications at an adjusted price, but above all with the security of having a OnePlus brand product.

This equipment with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, Snapdragon 765G, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage we found it only during Prime Day at 309.99 euros.

OnePlus Nord N100

This new OnePlus device bets on the entry-level range, with a price below € 200 and a lightweight Android version with updates for several years.

If OnePlus Nord N100 was already the cheapest mobile that OnePlus had in its catalog, now with the Prime Day offers it is even cheaper, so much so that it has a price that surely you will not be able to skip.

This mobile with a 6.52-inch screen, Snapdragon 460, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is a simple device for those looking for a basic and uncomplicated smartphone. But it is that during Prime Day it will only cost 95.99 euros, a price that is too tempting.

realme 8

Get a realme 8 for only 139 euros on Amazon

Among the mobiles of less than 200 euros this realme 8 has always been very interesting for its value for money and a curious design. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery. All for less than 200 euros.

During Prime Day you can get it with a price reduction to only 139 euros with free shipping and fast delivery thanks to the benefits of Prime.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.