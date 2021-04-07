Buyers of cars with a ‘zero’ label will pay 1,200 euros in personal income tax for the aid

Enlarge

The tax bill will be more expensive by about 300 euros for buyers of “ECO” vehicles and about 240 euros for the “C”.

Buyers of electric cars or cars with a “zero” label that have an average net salary of 21,161 euros per year and have received aid from the Renove Plan or Plan Moves will pay 1,200 euros in their next income statement, according to Unoauto, the portal specialized in new vehicle, based on calculations made by the Finance Technicians (GESTHA) in the run-up to the start of the Income campaign.

Faced with this appointment of taxpayers with the Treasury, which starts this Wednesday, April 7, the platform recommends that buyers of passenger cars who have benefited from some public aid pay special attention, since they will have to declare the amount they have received during the past year, in which the Renove and Moves Plans were in force, which seeks to promote efficient mobility.

In this context, he estimates that buyers of “ECO” vehicles received 1,000 euros in aid (1,500 in the event of scrapping a vehicle over 20 years old) and that your tax bill will become more expensive by about 300 euros -in the case of receiving an average salary-. For their part, buyers of vehicles with a “C” label, who received up to 800 euros, will have to pay about 240 euros more in personal income tax.

Unlike the Renove Plan, the Moves did have the expected success in many autonomous communities. Initially endowed with 100 million euros, it was expanded with an additional 20 million and for this year the amount is multiplied by four, so it will reach 400 million. The objective is to encourage efficient and sustainable mobility to promote the purchase of 100% electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell.

Well, buyers of electric cars, plug-in hybrids or fuel cells that have an average salary of 21,161 euros per year and have received aid from the Moves Plan will also pay 1,200 euros in their next income statement. They will do so after having received an aid of 4,000 euros, which amounts to 5,500 euros in the event of a car scrapping and that raises the tax bill to 1,650 euros.

These aid have been articulated in a year in which the sale of vehicles has fallen sharply as a result of the pandemic. Car sales were only 851,211 vehicles, which is 32% less than the previous year and its lowest level since 2010, according to data from the National Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac).

MOVES plan: to be declared, yes or yes

Unoauto explains that Incentives constitute a capital gain that must be included in the general taxable income of personal income tax. and they will be taxed based on the income and the personal and family situation of each taxpayer, while the discounts made directly by the manufacturer, dealer or point of sale of the vehicle in question are not taxed by this tax.

And warns that buyers who do not declare them risk having to file a supplementary declaration, which if not carried out, would lead the Administration to settle the corresponding amount with late payment interest and impose a penalty for a tax offense of up to 50% that could be reduced by compliance with the settlement (30%) and for the payment of the sanction in time and without recourse (25% of the sanction reduced by conformity), that is, 26.25% of the quota not paid.