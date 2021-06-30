buyers do all kinds of crazy things to buy a house

Cryptocurrencies, a million dollars more … Buyers are increasingly creative to get the house of their dreams. Photo: . Creative

The real estate market in the United States is so hot that buyers have gotten really creative in getting their dream home.

Esty Perez, a Knipe Realty agent in Portland, Oregon, told CNN that one of her clients was in a bidding war for a $ 530,000 home and offered 25,000 above the listing price.

The other top bid was just $ 15,000. But that buyer also dropped 10 Ether cryptocurrencies, which, in early May, when Ethereum was trading at $ 3,900, were worth almost $ 40,000.

“We couldn’t get over that,” Perez said. “My client was unable to offer any crypto to counter that. It was kind of ridiculous.”

And there are more incredible stories.

A buyer in Austin, Texas, bought two houses in order to get the one he wanted. The individual was competing with 50 other offers for the home, according to Thomas Brown, agent and founder of The Agency Texas, which was representing the man, who was moving from San Francisco.

But that offer was matched by other buyers. So to seal the deal, Brown’s buyer offered something extra: to buy the seller’s next home.

In total, the buyer paid $ 1 million for a 500,000 home, Brown told CNN. “Buyers come here from living in 1 million condos and see that they can buy a 3,000 square foot house for less. They are saying ‘Even if I pay more, will I only pay 1 million?'”

You may also like:

Buying a home in many parts of the United States is becoming almost a mission impossible if you do not have the cash and enough margin to negotiate higher. Photo: ..

Brown said his buyer was concerned that putting all the money in the home he wanted would cause property taxes to skyrocket, so he preferred to put the extra money toward a new home for the seller and keep it in a separate transaction.

Read more

Specifically, the home the buyer wanted was priced at $ 400,000, and a new home for the seller was around $ 300,000. Both offers exceeded the listing price and were paid in cash by the buyer.

Exceptional situations throughout the country

In Austin, Brown said, “regardless of price, there are multiple deals on every home right now. I’ve never seen anything like it and the reality is that it won’t stop anytime soon.”

It’s not a different situation in California, where the aggressive buyer Brown represented came from.

Jill Carrigan, an agent for The Grubb, represented the seller of a three-bedroom, mid-century home on a cul-de-sac in Berkeley, California, with a sweeping view of the San Francisco Bay. It was a unique property and received 29 offers.

“Buyers increased their offers without us even countering them. The Bay area is always competitive, but this is something I’ve never seen before. “

The $ 1.15 million home sold in two weeks for 2.3 million in cash, double the sale price. Neither Carrigan nor the sellers, who had begun preparing to move to Texas, anticipated that it would fetch as much value.

“It ticked all the boxes for a lot of people,” Carrigan said.

Pay a million more, something usual

The sale of the Berkeley home was no exception. It was just one of hundreds that sold 1 million above the asking price this spring in the United States. There were 310 of these sales nationwide in the first quarter of 2021 alone, according to the Zillow website, 74% more than last year.

It turns out that even paying half a million dollars over the asking price isn’t uncommon anymore either. There were more than 940 sales that exceeded the listing price by more than $ 500,000 in the first quarter, according to Zillow, twice as much as last year.

Clearly, the large amounts of cash in the hands of buyers make the market more competitive.

Michael Perry, an agent in Salt Lake City, said he tried to buy a house for some clients that was listed at $ 1.95 million. Buyers offered $ 2.75 million in cash, closing in one week. In addition, they offered a non-refundable security deposit of USD $ 500,000 upon acceptance, and would allow sellers to stay in the property for six months to a year until they found their next home. Still, he was unable to get the house for his clients.

“We were devastated,” he said. “I didn’t know what anything in this world meant [de bienes raíces] thereafter”.

VIDEO | Most Common Home Buying Mistakes: Never Do This