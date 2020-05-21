If you want put your data safely nothing better than a quality external hard drive, and if you also want to do it with the highest speed and security, you should take a look at the external SSD hard drives They offer all the best of the solid memory that we know from the latest generation PCs, adding to the equation the versatility and mobility of an external disk.

Yes, SSD memory has never been cheap or not at least if we compare them with the already classic, almost obsolete magnetic hard drives, with which most of us continue to make our backups. In any case, the passage of time always democratizes new technologies, and with SSDs it has also happened lowering costs so that we can all use memory faster and safer without leaving our wallet along the way.

And if you were looking for a fast, versatile and high quality external hard drive with which to back up your most important files, Here we bring you this 500 GB Western Digital My Passport Go at the best price ever, thanks to a discount in Amazon Spain that places it as one of the best options on the market almost at the price level of a magnetic disk:

You have never seen an external SSD, from a major brand like Western Digital and in a retailer with such good service as Amazon, at such an affordable price … And with a versatile design that makes it resistant to falls and shocks!

What does the WD My Passport Go SSD offer us, and why should we be so interested?

Well, to begin with it is an external hard drive designed for mobility in a specific way, with a very comfortable size of only 9.4 x 6.6 x 1 centimeters and with a weight of 49.9 grams adding the integrated cable, which has a notch in the body of the hard drive itself to hide easily and not disturb transport.

The built-in 500GB memory is solid state and the device does not incorporate any moving parts of any kind, with memory chips made by WD directly following its complete standards of durability and reliability to offer the user the maximum guarantees.

This absence of moving parts, and a robust housing with strategically placed rubber bumpers make it WD My Passport Go SSD withstands drops of up to 2 meters without flinching and even being connected, something that seems almost incredible to me.

As for the transmission speeds arrive up to 400 Mb / s, and the device is accompanied by exclusive Western Digital functionality through which we can set up automated backups even using it as a disk for Apple’s Time Machine application. In fact, it’s totally compatible with both Windows and Mac, so you are prepared for everything …

