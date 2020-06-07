One of the Xiaomi vacuum robots can be yours with a 26% discount. If you do not think about it too much, thanks to AliExpress you can enjoy this offer, but also shipping from Spain and guarantee in our country.

These devices, which travel autonomously through the rooms of our home, they are able to vacuum and scrub wherever they go. We tell you all features of the creation of the Chinese firm.

This is the robot that will do all the work for you

Xiaomi’s robot comes with a renewed navigation system that will allow you to move autonomously through the rooms of your home. Thank you to your 12 multidirectional sensors It will be able to avoid all the obstacles that it finds in its path, reaching each of the corners to be cleaned.

From the Xiaomi Mi Home application you can configure its different cleaning modes. You will have the possibility to choose between a normal mode, a fast one and another in depth. Also includes a 200 ml water tank with smart control. The robot vacuum cleaner will be in charge of managing the amount of liquid to support the entire routine.

Inside it houses a 3,500 mAh battery, which translates into about 2 hours of cleaning. To give you an idea, with a single charge you can completely clean a house of 180 square meters.

Some alternatives

Roborock S5 Max

This Roborock S5 Max vacuum and scrub everything in its path. It has a water tank that will manage to always reach the best results. From the firm they promise an autonomy close to 3 hours, more than enough for cleaning most homes. If you detect that you are running out of battery, will autonomously return to its base.

Roborock S6

Roborock’s creation, which we discussed some time ago, enjoys one of the most powerful suction systems. You can easily configure it from your smartphone and let it take care of everything, will clean without you having to worry about anything. It promises to be very quiet, you can use it while you are at home and it will not be a nuisance.

It may interest you: Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4 and 4 Pro: this is the Xiaomi children’s smart watches

Roborock S50

We end our selection with another of Roborock’s robots. Like his brothers, will take care of cleaning your home autonomously, moving nimbly with its multiple sensors. Set it up in your app and let it do all the work, it has a 5,200 mAh battery that promises up to 2 hours of work without interruptions.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

You have many more offers like this on our Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all