Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro, one of the smartphones that we have recommended the most in recent months, at a great price. It is already on sale in the well-known online store, but you can get hold of an extra discount.

If you want to get the additional discount you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Change the destination country to “Russian Federation”.

On the computer you will find the option in the top menu, on mobile in the section “My account”, “Settings”, “Country”. It is not possible to do it from the AliExpress application.

After collecting the coupons, select your country again. Coupons will automatically be added to your next order.

Everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 8 Pro

The most powerful version of the Redmi Note 8, which have been a best seller, comes with a 6.53-inch OLED panel with Full HD + resolution. Made of glass, it has rounded lines and a fingerprint reader that is housed in the camera module. On the front, a small drop-shaped notch you will forget after a few hours of use.

Its processor is Helium G90T from MediaTek, which you can find alongside 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. We are talking about a powerful device in which you will have the possibility to enjoy demanding games. Even the heaviest will move without too much trouble.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions76.4mm x 161.3mm x 8.8mm

6.53-inch OLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 396 PPP

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM6 GB

Operating system MIUI 10 on Android 9

Storage 64/128 GB

Cameras Quad rear: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 20 MP front

Battery 4,500 mAh with 18W Type-C fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, NFC and fast charging

On the back of this Redmi Note 8 Pro, a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera for the portrait mode. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20-megapixel front camera.

Its battery reaches 4,500 mAh capacity, together with a powerful 18W fast charge. Redmi’s smartphone also has a headphone jack, NFC connectivity and even FM radio, something quite difficult to find today in new devices.

You have seen it, we are talking about a fairly complete mobile, with a powerful processor and a good set of specifications. You can take it at a great price, With shipping in a few days and from Spain, without any complications.

