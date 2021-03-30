Buy with Bitcoin? PayPal fine print reveals switch to Fiat

Compartir

Today, it emerged that PayPal is ready to launch cryptocurrency payments to merchants, allowing its huge user base of millions to pay with Bitcoin and the other altcoins it has offered since the middle of last year.

However, like everything related to centralized platforms that engage in cryptocurrencies, there is a catch.

PayPal to allow customers to pay with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and BCH

As the company promised when cryptocurrency support was first announced, PayPal has continued to roll out support to allow customers to pay at its 29 million merchants around the world.

PayPal users can now pay for goods and services through the platform using the four assets offered, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

The initial announcement that the company would offer cryptocurrencies is the spark that set off the bull run, but the execution of its plan has since been criticized.

PayPal does not allow users to move cryptocurrencies out of their custody into a wallet of their own choosing, defeating the purpose of the technology itself. In addition to problems with storing crypto assets, there is also a problem when it comes to spending crypto.



Could PayPal News Be Enough To Propel Bitcoin Through Resistance To New All-Time Highs? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Paying with cryptocurrencies implies the first change to Fiat

The PayPal news sent Bitcoin skyrocketing once again, and it could be the necessary momentum to propel the cryptocurrency through resistance and to new all-time highs.

The initial PayPal news sparked the breakout, so there could be another higher leg in the cards. Regardless of the bullish price action resulting from the most recent news, once again, not all is positive for cryptocurrency users.

Like other methods that defeat the technology the company uses, PayPal also exchanges any crypto assets for fiat money immediately prior to the transaction. What is really happening is that the cryptocurrencies themselves are not being spent, but are being sold for cash and cash is being exchanged.

Rather than relying on each cryptocurrency’s respective protocol to handle the wallet-to-wallet transaction, PayPal has created a centralized system and wallet garden once again. Companies like the brand have taken a “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach with crypto for the past year, but they haven’t fully embraced what the technology itself has to offer.

But who knows. Perhaps PayPal is doing its users a favor by encouraging them to retain rather than spend, which in the past has proven to be a mistake anyway.

Featured Image from Deposit Photos, TradingView.com Charts