This huge 4K Samsung TV comes with a 43% discount, but only for a limited time.

Are you looking for a new television? This can be a great opportunity. Thanks to one of the offers of The English Court you have the possibility of taking a huge Samsung television with 750 euros discount.

The Samsung QE75Q70R arrives with a large 75-inch QLED screen, 4K resolution and HDR. It is practically half price, but keep that in mind, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

Turn your living room into a cinema

Samsung device incorporates technology Quantum dot, which promises to reproduce 100% of the color volume regardless of the brightness level. We explain it to you in a simple way, even if you are seeing a really dark scene, colors will reproduce perfectly so you don’t miss a single detail.

As we have said, it is a TV with 4K resolution, but Samsung’s technology goes even further. Its artificial intelligence will take care of improving the image and sound in real time. In addition, it has HDR and a brightness capable of reaching up to 1000 nits.

The Korean TV also incorporates a smart brightness sensor. This will recognize the brightness level of the environment and adapt the image so that the experience is the best possible. On the other hand, Ambient Mode will serve you to use it as a giant photo frame.

We don’t forget his Smart tv, which offers an intuitive and simple platform where you can use all kinds of applications. Enjoy Netflix, HBO, Disney + and many other services in a simple way. Its remote, One Remote, will be used to control all connected devices and easily access content. It’s compatible with Google Assistant.

An alternative from Xiaomi

If you prefer, you can also buy one of the Xiaomi televisions with 247 euros discount on AliExpress. Arrives with a large 55-inch screen, 4K resolution and HDR. Its design is spectacular, with very small frames that give it a surprising appearance.

You will have the possibility to place it on its legs as usual, but it will also give you the option to place it on the wall. It is very fine, it will be like an immense photo frame in which everything is contained.

