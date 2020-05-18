A Vacuum cleaner robot It can be our best ally in household chores. Just a few days ago we analyzed the new Roborock H6, a good option for those looking for something more traditional. Today, however, we will talk about one of Roomba’s smartest options.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can get one of the Roomba vacuum robots at a discount. You have the possibility to buy the iRobot Roomba 605 with 60 euros discount, but only for a limited time. These are all its specifications and features.

Let Roomba do your job

Roomba’s robot vacuum cleaner comes with a 3-phase cleaning system. Your brush has been designed to achieve every nook and cranny in the cornersBut it also incorporates powerful suction capabilities and multi-surface brushes.

These multi-surface brushes will help you collect dust and dirt in the most difficult areas, like rugs. It will also reach all corners, displacing dirt into its suction channel.

From the firm they assure that it will visit all the rooms of your home autonomously, without any problem. This Roomba 605 has a series of sensors that allow you to avoid those obstacles let them get in your way. They shape what the company has called iAdapt navigation system.

You also won’t have to worry about charging it, as the iRobot device is capable of managing its battery level without anyone’s help. When you need it, it will return to its charging base, Home Base to recharge. With enough energy, you will return to work.

Not your only option: this is Roomba’s floor cleaner

We are talking about a different device, this iRobot Braava has been designed to scrub and remove dust. You can use two cleaning modes: a classic scrubbing with its damp microfiber cloths and a way to sweep dust and collect hair (from pets, for example) with their dry microfiber cloths.

Like our previous example, Roomba’s floor scrubber will be guided by its iAdapt 2.0 navigation system, which will allow you to move through the different rooms of your home, cleaning all corners. Is able to walk an area of ​​more than 90 square meters.

Further, includes a number of washable cloths included. You will find 2 microfiber cloths for dry sweeping trapping all the dust and 2 for wet scrubbing. After using them you just have to put them in the washing machine to leave them as new.

