Thanks to this offer from El Corte Inglés you can take an LG sound bar with wireless subwoofer for less than you imagine. We found her with 60 euros discount, although it will only be available for a limited time.

It comes with an attractive design and gives you the possibility to create your own sound system. By the way, if you don’t want to miss the best discounts, take a look at our offers section.

The best sound quality in your living room

LG’s soundbar comes alongside a wireless subwoofer, you can forget about the cables. Place the subwoofer wherever you want and enjoy music from various directions. It has Hi-Res Audio technology, which promises 6 times higher sound quality than CD.

You can easily connect it to your smartphone via bluetooth and send content directly, without complications. In addition to the series and movies you play on your TV, applications such as Spotify or Amazon Music Unlimited will be enough to enjoy your favorite music, also from podcasts like Conectando.

On the other hand, you will have the possibility to configure the sound equalization to get the most suitable audio at all times. If you prefer, you can also control the playback with the remote control of your television.

