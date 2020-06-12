In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year is already here, and it is the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, officially presented already by the Asian brand, although for now it is not available worldwide in its own stores.

Yes, you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 from Spain if you wantAnd it is that there are several stores that already have it available for just over € 30, a good price if you look at everything it has to offer.

Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet has improved sensors to measure steps, distances and sleep quality. In addition, for the first time it includes an NFC chip for mobile payments.

The differences between the Mi Band 5 and the Mi Band 4 are few in the aesthetic aspect but great in the interior, especially for the different improvements made in the sensors, making the collected data much more accurate.

That translates into more reliable data in terms of distance traveled, calories burned, steps taken and quality of sleep, to give a few examples.

What stores sell the Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

As of today there are at least three stores that sell this Xiaomi smart bracelet, all with shipping from Asia.

In 3-4 weeks you will have it in Spain, before the smartband is officially presented by the brand in our country in July, something that when it occurs will surely lead to stock problems.

Xiaomi is a brand known for having many products and at a very good price. These are 14 of which you can buy in Spain for less than € 20.

As with the Mi Band 4, the demand will be very high, and that will cause some shortages at first, hence the possibility of going ahead and buying the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 now is interesting.

These are the three stores that have this device listed:

It remains to be seen what price it will have when it arrives in Spain, surely a little above the € 40 it costs in Asia, although it will depend on whether the brand dares to launch more than one edition, with or without an NFC chip for mobile payments.

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.