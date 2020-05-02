Although not as popular as other technological devices such as smartphones or wireless headphones, There are more and more smart watches that we can see on the wrists of users. Whether it is to be aware of the notifications that we receive on the smartphone or simply to exercise both on the street and in a gym, the truth is that these types of gadgets are quite useful on a daily basis.

Now, they are not exactly cheap products without forgetting that there are not a few people who prefer a conventional classic watch. Regarding the second little can be done, tastes are tastes. As for the first, it has a solution. Do you think watches like Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch are very expensive? It is possible but luckily there are much cheaper alternatives.

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip: a very good smart watch for less than you imagine

As a daily user of a smart watch that I am, more specifically an Apple Watch, I perfectly understand all those to whom a smart watch does not attract attention, and when I say Apple Watch I am also referring to other similar products such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, the same Huawei Watch GT 2e or any other similar device.

They are gadgets with a fairly high price and that in many occasions they will not be profited beyond looking at the time and / or consulting the notifications we receive on our smartphone. For this reason, it is understandable that you prefer to buy a good classic watch rather than one of these accessories. There is also the other extreme, people who want to buy a smartwatch but cannot afford to spend the average 300 euros that these watches cost.

Luckily and as we have previously said, in the smartwatch market there are much cheaper alternatives and how could it be otherwise, come from the hand of Xiaomi. Because if the Chinese brand is characterized by something, it is to offer us the best quality price on the market, regardless of whether you want to sell us a mobile phone, a television or any other product.

The Xiaomi Amazfit Bip is a smart watch that although on the outside is quite similar to a certain watch from another brand, it has nothing to do with its price. Besides the fact that it won’t hurt our pockets if we buy it, the Amazfit Bip has, among many other features, all this:

GPS and GLONASS

BT 5.0

Battery up to 40 days (using GPS 22 days)

Supports Android and iOS

10 sport modes

1.28 ″ color screen

Submersible up to 5ATM pressure (about 50 meters deep)

For all this and for just 64.99 euros we can buy this device And best of all, with a 2-year Spanish guarantee, because it is sold by the same official Xiaomi store through its eBay account. That is, do not be afraid because it is totally safe and recommended, in addition to being able to buy it through PayPal, something that is undoubtedly an extra protection.

